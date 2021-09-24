Former UNCG athletic director will receive remainder of contract payment

Kim Record, whose employment as UNCG’s athletics director ended Sept. 3 on short notice, will receive payments this fall that will cover the remainder of her contract.

Record, who was in her 12th year as the athletics department’s CEO, drew a salary of $202,300. Her contract was effective through June 30, 2022.

Payouts this month and in October, part of a separation agreement, will total more than $185,000 to cover salary, bonuses and accrued vacation, with an additional $4,600 for COBRA insurance.

Record and UNCG agreed to keep the details of the separation agreement confidential. UNCG provided the document, which is signed by Record, Chancellor Franklin D. Gilliam Jr. and university general counsel Jerry D. Blakemore, as part of a public-records request by the News & Record.

The agreement states that “the Parties have determined that it is in their mutual best interest to terminate said Employment Contract.” A message from Gilliam posted Sept. 3 at UNCGSpartans.com said that Record was “stepping down,” and while it praised her for the success by athletics department teams, for academic achievements by athletes and fundraising, she is not quoted in the post.