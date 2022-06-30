Former WSSU football player named defensive coordinator at Virginia State

Carlos Fields has been named defensive coordinator for Virginia State after spending last season as the linebackers coach at Alabama A&M.

Fields, 31, joins the staff of Henry Frazier, who was named the head coach of the Trojans this summer.

“I’m ready for this,” Fields said June 29 from his office at Virginia State.

“Coach (Kienus) Boulware (the defensive coordinator at Alabama A&M) has prepared me for this and I’m embracing this challenge.”

Boulware, who is also a former head coach at WSSU, was Fields’ defensive coordinator during Fields’ playing days at WSSU.

Fields said running his own defense will be about making sure his players are prepared.

“It’s about taking what I’ve learned as a player and a coach and put it into our game plan each and every week,” Fields said.

Fields, who played in the NFL for three seasons after graduating from WSSU, was teaching match and coaching football at Thomasville Middle School before he left to coach one season at Alabama A&M on Coach Connell Maynor’s staff. Maynor was Fields’ head coach for all four seasons he was on the field for the Rams.

Fields came to WSSU in 2009 as a Kermit Blount recruit but redshirted that season. He then started four seasons during Maynor’s time at WSSU and he quickly became the leader of the defense.

The Trojans and Rams don’t play this season, and the only chance they would play each other would be in the CIAA championship game in November.

The star quarterback for that 2012 WSSU team was Kam Smith, who is the offensive coordinator for the Rams. Fields and Smith have remained friends after their playing days at WSSU were over.

“When I got the job I called Kam and told him I got some good news and some bad news,” Fields said. “The good news is I’m the new defensive coordinator at Virginia State. And Kam said ‘what’s the bad news?’ and I said the bad news is I’m the defensive coordinator at Virginia State so you better be ready.”

Fields said he bleeds WSSU red because that’s his school, but that would change if they happen to meet in the CIAA championship game.

“I’ll root for the Rams in every game they play, but not against us and Virginia State,” Fields said.

