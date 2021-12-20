Four basketball players receive Bill Lee scholarships

GREENSBORO — Four high school basketball players have been awarded Bill Lee Scholarships by the Greensboro Sports Council.
The scholarships, in the amount of $2,000, were given to Ragsdale's Christian Atwater, Page's Anna Schmedes, Page's Josh Scovens and Northwest Guilford's Drew Watkins. The awards were announced Tuesday in conjunction with the pairings for the annual HAECOIsHiring.com Invitational basketball tournament, which runs Dec. 27-29.
The Bill Lee Memorial Scholarship, named in honor of the Greensboro native and supporter of local sports, was established by the Greensboro Sports Council following Lee’s death in 2001. All eight participating schools are invited to nominate student-athletes, and winners are the most-qualified applicants regardless of which school they represent. Each nomination is considered with the following criteria: 40 percent academics, 40 percent athletics and 20 percent civics. Including the 2021 winners, 85 student-athletes have won the Bill Lee Scholarship since the program’s inception.
Atwater carries a 4.26 weighted grade-point average at Ragsdale. She is an honor-roll student, a member of the National Honor Society and the student council. She participated in the Guilford County Schools Academic All-Star Camp, was nominated for the Governor’s School of North Carolina and was a Duke TIP participant. Atwater became a basketball team starter during her junior season and scored in double digits in 75 percent of her games. She volunteers with Leadership LINKS, Egbe-Edo of the Triad, NHS Highway Cleanup, Student Council Fundraisers and the Ragsdale Youth Basketball Camp. She plans to attend Elon or South Carolina and is considering a career in sports management or education.
Schmedes carries a 4.65 weighted grade-point average at Page, where she is an all-conference athlete in basketball, soccer and tennis. She was named co-MVP of the basketball team following her junior season. A member of the National Honor Society, she is in the Future Business Leaders of America club. She volunteers at St. Pius X Church, Out of the Garden Project, Backpack Beginnings and NC Fusion Soccer. She plans to attend Virginia Tech, North Carolina or Clemson, but is uncertain of her career direction.
Also representing Page is Scovens who carries a 4.0 grade-point average. He was an all-conference player last season and was named the Pirates’ MVP and best defender. Scovens is a valedictorian, a member of the National Honor Society, a junior marshal and has 18 college credit hours from courses taken at N.C. A&T. He is a member of the student council and the art club and volunteers at GMBC Church, Lott Carey Missions, Triad Basketball Academy and Bluford Elementary School. He plans to attend UNCG, Lincoln Memorial or the U.S. Military Academy and is considering a career in medicine.
Watkins represents Northwest Guilford and carries a 4.4 weighted grade-point average. He is a two-year starter on the basketball team and earned all-conference honors last season. He volunteers with Gillespie Park Pals and Caroline’s Promise, and he traveled to Guatemala on a mission trip. He hopes to attend Clemson, North Carolina or N.C. State and is considering a career in business, although he remains undecided.