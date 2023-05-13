MAYODAN — It was another great night at the plate for McMichael as the Phoenix closed out the 14-1 victory over West Lincoln in the second round of the 2023 2A NCHSAA state playoffs Friday night.

Four homers, 12 hits and 14 RBIs put the game firmly in McMichael's grasp at the midway point.

After already giving up three home runs on the night, the Rebels were trying to avoid two of McMichael’s best sluggers in Dakota Redmon and Savannah Lockhardt, who had already both hit homers earlier in the night. West Lincoln intentionally walked the duo, loading the bases. But they mistakenly thought they could get around Makenna Stewart, who also had an earlier home run. It turned out to be the wrong call as Stewart hit a crushing shot that landed over the center field fence for the walk-off grand slam to end the game early on the slaughter rule.

Redmon wasted little time getting her team on the board in the early stages of the game as she started off with a three-run home run for a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Senior Brianna Lemmons kept the momentum going with an RBI double for the 5-0 advantage to close out the opening frame.

After sitting the next three Rebels batters down in succession, Lockhardt came through with an RBI single to make it 6-0.

Stewart hit the first of her two home runs with a two-run shot to bump the lead up to 8-0.

It turned out to be a career milestone night for Redmon and Lockhardt.

Redmon reached 300 strike outs, and Lockhardt hit her 25th homer. McMichael head coach Bob Casto said those numbers don’t accurately represent their accomplishments despite the obstacles each has faced.

“Both are even more impressive when you look at them because Savannah — our senior class — their freshman season was the COVID year," Casto said. "They got five games their freshman year. Their sophomore season, they got 12 or 14 games — it wasn’t a full year. So through their first two years, they didn’t even have the equivalent of one season, and she’s got 25 home runs and Dakota was hurt her freshman year so she’s done this in basically two years."

With the win, McMichael improved to 26-0 as they continue the quest to bring home a state championship.

Casto said there is plenty of credit to go around on his roster as well as the staff.

“I just want to say that one of the things that makes this thing go is the great coaching staff. I’ve worked with coach (Mike) Dalton for several years and then we brought in coach (Shawn) Taylor last year and he’s been a great addition, we couldn’t do it without them,” said Casto.

BOX SCORE

W;0;0;0;0;1;—;1

M;5;4;0;1;4;—;14

McMichael 16, East Gaston 1

The Phoenix were on-point at the plate as 11 different players garnered at least one hit in the opening round of the post season Tuesday night.

Makenna Stewart and Braydyn Case each had a pair of hits. In addition, Kaylee Boles, Emma Carpenter, Jada Johnson, Aubrey Hill, Anna Casto, Betsy Talor, Dakota Redmon, Abby Cayton and Savannah Lockhart all had hits.

Lockhardt continued to impress with her long-ball capabilities, hitting a home run, her eighth of the season. Those multiple hits led to runs as Stewart, Johnson, Redmon, Cayton (2), Case (4) and Lockhardt all had RBIs.

Junior Jordan McCorkle managed the lone hit of the night for the Warriors.

Redmon had another lights-out performance pitching. In addition to the one-hitter in four innings pitched, she walked just three and struck out eight.

UP NEXT

No. 1 McMichael hosts No. 25 Anson (13-4) in the third round next Tuesday in Mayodan. The Bearcats upset No. 9 West Davidson 9-1 Friday to earn their spot in round number three to take on the Phoenix.