Four more Appalachian football players up for top national awards

A two-time All-Sun Belt pick, Hennigan is returning for a super senior year as one of App State's all-time leading receivers. He currently ranks fourth in catches (182), fourth in receiving yards (2,301) and fifth in touchdown catches (17) in the App State record books. He maintains a 3.53 GPA as a marketing (sales) major with a minor in finance and banking.

A starter in 51 of 52 games since stepping onto App State's campus, Hennigan has helped lead the Mountaineers to a 42-10 record, three conference championships and four straight bowl victories.

During his time in Boone, Hennigan has volunteered time reading for local elementary school students as well as participating in school supply drives, canned food drives, Operation Christmas Child and Western Youth Network activities.

PAUL HORNUNG AWARD: CALEB SPURLIN

App State two-way talent Caleb Spurlin has been named to the watch list for the Paul Hornung Award, which is given annually to the most versatile FBS player in the country.

The Paul Hornung Award is presented by Texas Roadhouse and given by the Louisville Sports Commission in the memory of the late football legend and Louisville native Paul Hornung. The 2021 watch list includes 57 players.