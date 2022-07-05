Four Rockingham County softball players receive top state honors

WENTWORTH - Rockingham softball players Hadlee Russell, Blaklea Neal and Olivia Rebb made the North Carolina Softball Coaches Association All-State team after the conclusion of the 2022 season.

In addition, Russell, Neal, Rebb and Paydon Reynolds were selected for the North Carolina Softball Coaches Association All-District team.

The four players were instrumental in helping the Cougars roll to a 24-3 overall and a perfect 14-0 record in Mid-State 3A Conference play. Rockingham made an impressive post season run as well, making it to the third round before bowing out in a 3-1 loss to North Buncombe on May 17.

It appears Rockingham will once again be a force to contend with next season with virtually everyone coming back in 2023.

Rebb, one of only two seniors on the roster, leaves a big pair of shoes to fill for sure, but RCHS is stacked with talent from top to bottom and that collective experience is going to make them a preseason favorite to potentially compete for a state championship.

Rebb led the charge offensively with a .566 batting average, had 30 hits, 27 RBI and four homers.

Russell, a junior, closed out the season with a .512 batting average, had 22 hits, 16 RBIs and a pair of home runs.

Neal, just a sophomore, was not only Rockingham’s ace on the mound with a 2.06 ERA after striking out 99 opposing batters in 64.2 innings pitched, but she was also a force on offense. She had a .523 batting average, had 23 hits, 21 RBIs and a home run.

Reynolds, a junior, had a .393 batting average, 22 hits, 17 RBIs and a homer.

Rockingham head softball coach Scott Isley said earlier this season that their productivity and leadership ultimately set the tone for the unprecedented success the team achieved in 2022. This was the first time in the history of the program that the Cougars advanced past the second round.

Rockingham won both the Mid-State 3A Conference and regular season titles this past season.