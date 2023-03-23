The future of the North Carolina Tar Heels next season is coming into focus after a flurry of announcements from players about their intentions.

Armando Bacot, who became the Tar Heels’ all-time leader in rebounds and double-doubles, will take advantage of a fifth year of eligibility and return to North Carolina next season, he told the media outlet Stadium on Wednesday.

That might take the sting off the potential departures of several other players.

North Carolina forward Puff Johnson announced on his Instagram account Wednesday that he is entering the transfer portal.

The 6-foot-8 forward, whose brother Cam Johnson played for the Tar Heels from 2017-19, was a fan favorite for his penchant to throw his body around and make hustle plays.

Johnson averaged 4.1 points and 2.7 rebounds and was the most consistently used reserve on one of the least used benches in Division I basketball.

“Thank you Carolina nation for embracing and supporting me through my time here,” Johnson said in his post. “I will always love you, but the time has come for me to enter the transfer portal and take the next step in my basketball career.”

Johnson is the fourth player from this season’s roster to enter the portal.

Freshman Tyler Nickel and sophomore Dontrez Styles entered last week, and Justin McKoy will leave as a graduate transfer.

Johnson’s announcement leaves the Heels without any experience at wing, as starter Leaky Black exhausted his eligibility.

Johnson’s career was plagued by injuries, but his highlight was scoring 11 points off the bench in the 2022 national title game against Kansas.