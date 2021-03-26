Fourth North Carolina Super Senior Four-Ball Championship

SOUTHERN PINES - The Carolinas Golf Association will conduct the 4th North Carolina Super Senior Four-Ball Championship at Greenville Country Club in Greenville, N.C. from March 29 - 30, 2021. The 65+ Division will compete at 5,922 yards and the 70+ Division will compete at 5,411 yards (par 35-35--70).
The CGA will be conducting this championship under the COVID-19 Tournament Protocols.
Top 25 Ranked Carolinas Super Senior Men in the Field:
• No. 1 Evan Long of Charlotte with partner John Fritz of Mint Hill
• No. 2 Paul Simson of Raleigh with partner Don Detweiler of Raleigh
• No. 4 Russ Perry of Winston-Salem with partner Lawrence Hicks of Greensboro
• No. 5 Charlie Parks of Asheboro with partner Doug Owens of Albemarle
• No. 7 John Fritz of Mint Hill with partner Evan Long of Charlotte
• No. 10 Ed Donlin of Concord with partner Rick Kline of Pinehurst
• No. 13 Ken Eichele of Pinehurst with partner Chuck Latham of Vass
• No. 14 Chuck Latham of Vass with partner Ken Eichele of Pinehurst
• No. 15 John Stratton of Greensboro with partner Donald Moore of Greensboro
• No. 16 Jim Gallagher of Charlotte with partner John Richardson of Charlotte
• No. 18 Robert Desjardins of Matthews with partner William Boles of Wilson
• No. 23 James Brown of High Point with partner Brad Burris of High Point
• No. 24 Doug Owens of Albemarle with partner Charlie Parks of Asheboro
• No. 25 Kim Mansfield of Jackson Springs with partner David Millis of High Point
Past Champions in the Field:
• Russ Perry, Winston-Salem 2017, 2018
• Paul Simson, Raleigh 2019
• Don Detweiler, Raleigh 2019
The North Carolina Super Senior Four-Ball Championship is conducted at 36 holes of four-ball stroke play. Gross scores only. A tie for the 65+ Division or 70+ Division is decided by an on-course playoff.
Entry is open to any male amateur golfer who has reached his 65th birthday by March 29, 2021, is a legal resident of North Carolina, is a member in good standing of a club which is a member of the Carolinas Golf Association (CGA) and has an active USGA Handicap Index® at a CGA member club.
Schedule of Rounds:
Monday, March 29
First Round - 18 Holes of Four-Ball Stroke Play
9:30 a.m. to 11:42 a.m. Starting times off of No. 1 and No. 10
Tuesday, March 30
Final Round - 18 Holes of Four-Ball Stroke Play
9:30 a.m. to 11:42 a.m. Starting times off of No. 1 and No. 10
About the Carolinas Golf Association (CGA)
The CGA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit educational organization that was founded in 1909 to promote and to protect the game of golf in the Carolinas by providing competitions, education, support and benefits to golf clubs and golfers. The CGA is the second largest golf association in the country with over 700 member clubs represented by nearly 150,000 individuals.
The CGA annually conducts 48 championships and five team match competitions for men, women, juniors, and seniors. It also runs over 150 One-Day (net and gross) events as well as qualifying for USGA national championships. The CGA serves golf in the Carolinas with numerous programs such as: the USGA Handicap System; tournament management software and support; course measuring and course/slope ratings; agronomy consultation; answers about the Rules of Golf, Rules of Amateur Status, and Handicapping; Carolinas Golf Magazine; Interclub series; Tarheel Youth Golf Association; Carolinas Golf Hall of Fame; expense assistance for USGA Junior and Girls' Junior qualifiers from the Carolinas; and the Carolinas Golf Foundation (CGF). The CGF has distributed nearly $2,000,000 since 1977 to benefit Carolinas' golf initiatives including junior and women's programs.