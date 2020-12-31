Fourth quarter run propels Rams past Panthers in preseason scrimmage

A back-and-forth battle between two long-time county rivals turned into a 67-50 unofficial Reidsville home win over Morehead in preseason action on Wednesday afternoon.
RHS raced out to the early lead, but back-to-back baskets in the lane by Morehead’s Lucas Linn kept it a one-possession game for the majority of the opening period of play. A pair of 3-point baskets by Rams senior Breon Pass helped RHS get back into the driver’s seat to make it a two possession lead, but Morehead’s Jayden Martin answered on the next trip down the court with a floater in the lane, and then a steal resulted in a transition bucket to close out the quarter with the score knotted at tied 15-all.
Moments later, a put-back shot in the post by Tallis Lester, followed by a steal and a two-handed breakaway jam by Pass helped put the Rams back in control in the opening minutes of the second period of play. But in what would turn into an ongoing theme throughout the majority of the game, every time Reidsville seemed poised to pull away, Morehead would answer – and after several one-possession lead changes, the two teams were once again tied at 30-30 to close out the half.
In the third quarter, a seesaw battle ensued, until RHS senior Carter Wilson’s 3-pointer from the corner gave the Rams a 47-45 advantage heading into the fourth quarter.
Thanks to greater defensive intensity, the tide turned in the opening minutes of the fourth period as Reidsville started out on a 12-0 run. Morehead’s drought finally ended after getting a few late baskets, but the damage was done as RHS closed out the win.
Forced to find a new way to play
As a result of a limited number of games mandated by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association due to the ongoing pandemic crisis, this was the only meeting of the year between the heated rivals. Typically the teams play a round-robin, home-and-away series during the regular season. That won’t be the case this season. Wednesday’s game most certainly had a different feel than the typical packed house environment that the two teams typically draw in the pre-pandemic world. In an effort to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19 virus - players, coaches, officials and the limited number of fans allowed into the venue, were required to wear masks. In addition, team benches were set up with individual stations for players.
The 2021 Reidsville Rams at first glance
The Rams will enter 2021 coming off of a successful 26-3 season where they swept Mid-State 2A Conference competition with a perfect 12-0 league mark and claimed both the regular season and conference tournament championships.
Even though the Rams lost several key players including Auldon Edwards, Jiheem Hooper, Kenneth Allen and Jacob Marshall due to graduation, Reidsville still has plenty of experience coming back in 2021.
At the top of the list is 2020 All-State guard Breon Pass who recently accepted a full-scholarship to play at NC State following his high school graduation next spring.
Pass averaged 21.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.2 steals per game last season.
He is joined by several other RHS experienced returning veterans including seniors Yoshua Courts, Jalen Galloway, Tallis Lester, Stevian Harrison, Levar Strange and Carter Wilson – that playoff seasoned group will certainly provide quality leadership, but if there is a weakness on the Rams roster, it is size in the post. The tallest man on the roster is 6-3, so someone is going to need to step into key roles in the paint if Reidsville is going to make a strong post season run again this season.
Morehead’s 2021 edition will rely heavily on the young guns
There are many more questions than answers when it comes to the prognosis for Morehead.
This season, the Panthers are basically starting from scratch after losing last year’s entire starting lineup in addition to several key reserves from the 2019-2020 squad. Morehead enters 2021 after coming off a 20-7 season and winning a Mid-State 2A / 3A Conference tournament championship last year.
But the loses of Blake Byrd, Dominique Dalton, Javen Chandler, Jordan Sharpe, Tyleak Scales, Kenyan Allen, Shytiek Lampkin, Jarret Stewart, Blake Byrd, Aaron Carelock and Thomas Stowe means there are plenty of big shoes to fill in Panther country. The foursome of Chandler, Byrd, Lampkin and Allen were responsible for more than 90% of the Panthers average of 70.2 points per game average last season, so it is unclear, due to the vast number of inexperienced players, who will step into key scoring roles this year.
UP NEXT:
Reidsville will hit the road for their first official game of the season to take on Shining Light Academy on Jan. 5 at 7:30 p.m.
Morehead will be on the road as well to face Mid-State rival Person County on Jan. 8 at 7:30 p.m. The Panthers swept the Rockets in conference regular season play in 2020.
BOX SCORE
R 15 15 17 20 67
M 15 15 15 5 50