Fourth quarter run propels Rams past Panthers in preseason scrimmage

A back-and-forth battle between two long-time county rivals turned into a 67-50 unofficial Reidsville home win over Morehead in preseason action on Wednesday afternoon.

RHS raced out to the early lead, but back-to-back baskets in the lane by Morehead’s Lucas Linn kept it a one-possession game for the majority of the opening period of play. A pair of 3-point baskets by Rams senior Breon Pass helped RHS get back into the driver’s seat to make it a two possession lead, but Morehead’s Jayden Martin answered on the next trip down the court with a floater in the lane, and then a steal resulted in a transition bucket to close out the quarter with the score knotted at tied 15-all.

Moments later, a put-back shot in the post by Tallis Lester, followed by a steal and a two-handed breakaway jam by Pass helped put the Rams back in control in the opening minutes of the second period of play. But in what would turn into an ongoing theme throughout the majority of the game, every time Reidsville seemed poised to pull away, Morehead would answer – and after several one-possession lead changes, the two teams were once again tied at 30-30 to close out the half.

In the third quarter, a seesaw battle ensued, until RHS senior Carter Wilson’s 3-pointer from the corner gave the Rams a 47-45 advantage heading into the fourth quarter.