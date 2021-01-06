Fourth quarter surge earns Morehead league road win over Eagles

MEBANE – Down at crucial stages for the majority of the game, Morehead put together a strong fourth quarter to come away with a big 84-78 Mid-State 3A Conference road win over Eastern Alamance in the season opener Tuesday night.

Entering a brutal, four-game road stretch to begin the 2021 campaign, on the heels of losing 10 seniors from the previous season, the Panthers young guns continue to show they are ready for the challenge to keep Morehead in the running as one of the top teams in the league.

A fast-paced high-octane offense was the theme all night long for both teams, but it was Eastern Alamance that took a 21-17 lead to close out the first quarter.

But Morehead kept the pressure up, outscoring the Eagles in the second frame to cut the lead to 40-37 at the half. Stefan McLaughlin was a difference-maker with 10 points in the second quarter.

The score remained close, but Eastern started to gain a slight advantage as they built a two-possession margin heading into the fourth quarter.

The final period was claimed by the Panthers however, as a late offensive surge proved to be the undoing of the Eagles to notch the conference victory.