 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Friday basketball games rescheduled due to weather forecast
0 comments

Friday basketball games rescheduled due to weather forecast

  • 0

The four county high schools announced Thursday that Friday boys and girls basketball games have been rescheduled due to the threat of a wintery mix forecast on Jan. 8. Reidsville was already slated to travel to Graham on Thursday (6 / 7:30 p.m. starts). The boys Morehead at Person game (7:30 p.m.) and the Rockingham at Western Alamance games (5:30 p.m. / 7 p.m.) have been bumped up to Thursday night as well. The McMichael at Northern Guilford games are tentatively rescheduled for next Monday, Jan. 11. No time has been announced for that game yet.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News