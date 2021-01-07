Friday basketball games rescheduled due to weather forecast

The four county high schools announced Thursday that Friday boys and girls basketball games have been rescheduled due to the threat of a wintery mix forecast on Jan. 8. Reidsville was already slated to travel to Graham on Thursday (6 / 7:30 p.m. starts). The boys Morehead at Person game (7:30 p.m.) and the Rockingham at Western Alamance games (5:30 p.m. / 7 p.m.) have been bumped up to Thursday night as well. The McMichael at Northern Guilford games are tentatively rescheduled for next Monday, Jan. 11. No time has been announced for that game yet.