Friese is taking his game to Western Carolina after senior season at MHS

EDEN - Morehead senior Hayden Friese recently signed his National Letter of Intent to play baseball and continue his education at Western Carolina following his final season for the Panthers in the spring of 2022.

The Morehead slugger, who hit .410 last season, said the Catamounts were looking for another solid guy in the lineup and new MHS coach Kaleb Houchins and his Dirtbags summer league coach Trey Daly helped him connect with the Western Carolina staff which laid the foundation for what turned out to be his college choice.

“They liked my hitting ability and how I approach the pitch . . . discipline at the plate is number one for me. If you only take good pitches then good things happen,” Friese said.

The 2021 Mid-State 2A All-Conference selection is preparing to enter his fourth varsity season and during his tenure with the Panthers, he has played a variety of positions including pitcher, catcher, first base and outfield, but expects to concentrate on first base at Western Carolina.

Friese, who also plays forward on the basketball team, says he has big-time goals for his final baseball season at Morehead.