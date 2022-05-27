Friese receives Tommy Woods Memorial Scholarship

EDEN — Morehead senior dual-sport athlete Hayden Friese was recently awarded the 2022 Tommy Woods Memorial Scholarship.

Each year, the Board of Directors for the Tommy Woods Memorial Scholarship and the Rockingham County chapter of the North Carolina Community Foundation select a deserving student-athlete at Morehead High School and award them with funds to help further their college education.

Friese, who was a standout on both the basketball and baseball teams for the Panthers, is planning to play on the diamond at Western Carolina following his high school graduation.

On the baseball team, he had a batting average of .351, an on base percentage of .560 and had 20 RBIs. In addition, once he got on board, he had 14 stolen bases.

He was a key member of a Morehead team that finished second in the Mid-State 2A Conference with an 8-2 record, closed out with a 19-6 overall mark and made it to the second round of the 2A NCHSAA state playoffs.

During his tenure at MHS, he has played a variety of positions including pitcher, catcher, first base and outfield, but he expects to concentrate on first base at Western Carolina.

In basketball he was a valuable starter as well, helping the Panthers win the Mid-State 2A Conference regular season title and finished out the 2021-2022 season with an 18-7 record after advancing to the second round of the post season.

The endowed scholarship was named in honor of the late Tommy Woods, a former multi-sport athlete and a 1966 Morehead graduate and a cherished member of the Eden community throughout his life.

About Tommy Woods

Woods was a baseball prodigy in high school that was scouted by both the Cincinnati Reds and New York Mets prior to a tragic injury he received on the gridiron that unfortunately confined him to a wheel chair for the remainder of his life.

On the night of Sept. 10, 1965, in the second game of the season, the Morehead football team embarked on a road trip to take on rival Martinsville in the state of Virginia.

Woods went in for a routine tackle, but took an inadvertent blow to the head which unfortunately broke his neck.

Because of the injury, Woods’ dream of playing professional baseball came to an end, but all that knew him said throughout the remainder of his life, he never let the unfortunate accident define him or his commitment to contribute something positive to the community.

Friends said even though the injury changed the course of his life, his positive demeanor never changed and he ended up working for the Rockingham County EMS until retiring in the early 2000’s.

The scholarship was later established in Woods honor prior to his death in 2009.

The Tommy Woods Scholarship Fund was established in 2007, but a grant has been awarded issued in his honor since 1989.

The scholarship is funded through a variety of annual charity events including golf tournaments, Brunswick stew sales as well as through letter writing campaigns. Due to solid money management through investment accounts over the years, the board of directors has been able to grow the funds which allowed them to achieve the endowment goal.

For more information regarding the Tommy Woods Scholarship Foundation, visit the committee’s Facebook page or call 336-627-5905.

Citizens interested in contributing to the fund can mail donations to The Tommy Woods Scholarship, PO Box 836, Eden, NC 27289-0836.