Future N.C. State teammates Breon Pass, Terquavion Smith enjoy the ride as East-West All-Stars

“Everybody wanted to see that matchup,” Pass added, “but we were just having fun.”

In between those two games, Pass and Smith have been having a lot of fun going at it in workouts at N.C. State.

“There’s been a lot of time together, just me and him one-on-one in the gym to get each other better every day,” Pass said.

But don’t call it “competing” with each other, Smith said. That word doesn’t respect the bond the two have shared since they met when they were in seventh grade.

“Breon is my brother, so all of that … we don’t compete," Smith said. "I’m not trying to be better than him and he’s not trying to be better than me. We’re trying to push each other to get where we both want to be. It’s more like family than anything.”

Pass said part of his development has been learning “how to use my body to get to the rim” at 6 feet and 175 pounds. “I’m labeled as a short guard and there are 7-footers and 6-11 dudes in the paint, so I have to use my body. It’s also adjusting to the game, because it’s a faster-paced game in college.”

Both guards have been hitting the weight room hard, although Smith is still a wiry 6-3, 170.