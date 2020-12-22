Gator Bowl: What you need to know about the N.C. State-Kentucky game

• Running back Chris Rodriguez is the team's leading rusher at 701 yards and nine touchdowns, despite missing the last two games.

• Kentucky is fifth in the SEC in scoring defense (26.4) and ranks 18th nationally

About N.C. State

• WR Emeka Emezie caught 42 passes for 694 yards and five touchdowns in 11 games and earned his team's Torry Holt Award as the top offensive player.

• LB Payton Wilson, the leading tackler in the ACC (108 total, with 57 solo), won State's Governor's Award, which has been given to the team's MVP since 1960. Wilson also earned the Mario Williams Award as top defensive player and the Bill Cowher Award as best linebacker.

• State's only losses came to Virginia Tech, which was No. 24 at the time; North Carolina, which is No. 13; and Miami, which is No. 18.

• State defeated Liberty 15-14 on Nov. 21, when the Flames went to Raleigh unbeaten and ranked No. 21, and also beat Wake Forest. Liberty and Wake are in postseason games.

Notable

• The two squads have met only one time since 1909, a 27-2 Kentucky win in 1970 in Lexington, Ky.