Gene Chizik opens up on 'last shot' with Tar Heels, Mack Brown

"I'm getting into a point in my life where I've got one more shot left in me," Chizik said on SEC Network. "I've always known that. And you know, I've turned down a lot of jobs over the years — both head-coach opportunities and coordinator opportunities. And the coordinator opportunities that I've turned down are because I don't have to do this. I do it because I love it, but I have to be with the right guy. I have to be with a guy that I believe in. I have to be with a guy that I know. I have to be with a guy that I'm comfortable with. And what better way to go out for me — because this is my last shot.

"I'm not doing this again. I'm going to North Carolina. I'm being with what I consider to be one of my dearest and closest friends in Mack Brown. And what's a better way to go out than with a guy that's a college football hall-of-famer, right? And so, I'm with a great friend. It's a place where I've been before, that I really enjoy, had two fantastic years there — and the only reason I got out then, guys, was because I needed to be with Cally — I needed to be with my son as he finished high school, and I wasn't seeing him play enough. So I got out of coaching not knowing whether I'd get (back) in or not again but was willing to keep an open mind. And of all the last five years, you guys have been my team. And I've never been without a team for seven years. And you guys have been my team. And that's why I love everybody so much at the network, because it's been a blast. But I've got one more shot in me.