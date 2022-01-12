Georgia wipes away 41 years of frustration

Everyone in the stadium thought it was an incomplete pass, even Alabama's Drew Sanders, who nonchalantly collected the wobbling ball in his arms just before he stepped out of bounds.

The officials upheld their fumble call after a lengthy video review.

Alabama quickly scored its first touchdown of the game. Just like that, the Tide was back in front 18-13, and every Georgia fan — from Indianapolis all the way back to the Peach State — was surely envisioning how they'd be moaning about that crazy play over stiff drinks in the days, weeks and years to come.

Only, these Bulldogs wrote a different ending.

This time, it's champagne all around!

Bennett, who originally walked on at Georgia and even spent a year playing at a junior college, justified Smart's faith after his big mistake.

“Our defense played such a great game,” Bennett said. “I wasn't going to be the reason we lost the game.”

With fire in his eyes, Bennett needed just four plays and a pass interference penalty to guide the Bulldogs on a touchdown drive that will be remembered as long as games are played between the hedges in Athens, Georgia.