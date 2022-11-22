Gibbons holds off Weddington 1-0 to win second title in three years

BROWNS SUMMIT, NC – Cardinal Gibbons managed to hold off a tough challenge from Weddington to win the 4A State Championship 1-0. Joseph Abdenour tallied the lone goal of the game and dominated the midfield throughout the contest on his way to being selected as the 4A Men’s Soccer Most Valuable Player.

Gibbons struck in the 59th minute of the game, breaking a scoreless draw, as a Carlos Lomena shot from just outside the box was deflected across the front of the net to the edge of the penalty area where Abdenour collected it and rifled the ball off the crossbar and just beyond the goal line to make it 1-0.

Weddington had their best opportunity of the game in the 79th minute off of a corner kick that was sent in by Tucker Kern high to the back post from the corner. Jake Wittig got his head to the ball sending a nearly perfect header onto the crossbar and straight down into the fray in the six-yard box, right behind Crusader goalkeeper Paddy Eagan. Flailing on the ground, Eagan managed to secure the loose ball before one of three Warriors could pounce on it and stuff it into the back of the net to tie the game.

Gibbons certainly had the run of play for the majority of the night. The Crusaders outshot Weddington 22-8 in the game, putting eight of those shots on frame. Weddington only managed three shots on frame, which Eagan saved all three, but their most dangerous chance, Wittig’s header in the 79th minute, does not count as a shot on goal since it hit the crossbar and went out.

Weddington finished the season 21-3-1. The Warriors were the champions of the Southern Carolina 4A and appeared in the program’s first 4A State Championship. The Warriors won the Men’s Soccer team’s third Western Regional Championship and appeared in the State Championship Match for the first time since winning the 2020-21 COVID-shortened season.

Cardinal Gibbons wrapped the year 17-5-3, the Crusaders were 6-2-2 in Cap Six 4A play. The Crusaders won the program’s eighth Men’s Soccer State Championship and 10th Regional Championship, dating back to their first State Championship Appearance in the 2A Championship Match in 2005.

The NCHSAA is committed to promoting good sportsmanship and has partnered with the NC Farm Bureau to recognize two athletes from each State Championship event with NC Farm Bureau Sportsmanship Awards. The Sportsmanship Award winners for the 2022 4A Men’s Soccer State Championship Match were Owen Diamond from Cardinal Gibbons and Jake Wittig from Weddington.