New York — April 10, Gipper Media, Inc. (Gipper) the leading social media content creation and management platform for sub-professional sports, and the North Carolina Coaches Association (NCCA), announced their partnership. This comprehensive partnership will include an integrated marketing presence throughout the year, enabling Gipper to connect with and support the association's members, who are coaches or athletic directors.

With access to a wide range of ready-made templates that can be customized in seconds, on any device, and without needing any design experience, athletic directors, administrators and coaches will be able to create and share more social media content than ever. As part of the partnership, NCCA members will receive professional development from the Gipper team in an effort to educate them about social media best practices and will be provided affordable access to all Gipper plans. NCCA member schools will be able to leverage Gipper to help drive participation, engage their community and fans, amplify their athletes, and drive revenue through sponsors.

"The NCCA is proud and excited to announce a new corporate partnership with Gipper which will assist us and our member schools in enhancing our social media communications," said NCCA Executive Director, Phil Weaver.

"Gipper's platform makes it incredibly simple for athletic departments and teams, even those without any design experience, to create high-quality professional designs for social media platforms. Users can access existing templates that they can customize and share directly to social media in just a few clicks. We appreciate Gipper’s support of the NCCA and the good faith shown as our members and their athletic departments can benefit from a big discount on Gipper’s services during April."

"We are absolutely thrilled to sign this partnership the NCCA." said Matthew Glick, Founder & CEO of Gipper. "Gipper allows Athletic Administrators to save time, while creating professional sports graphics to better grow their program's brand, promote their student-athletes, engage stakeholders, and drive revenue. We are excited to work with Phil Weaver and the entire NCCA team to expand our reach as the leading social media graphics solution platform in the K-12 industry.”

About Gipper

Gipper supercharges digital storytelling for sports organizations of all sizes. Our platform helps athletic administrators and coaches create professional-looking sports graphics in seconds for use on social media, websites, and signage. Gipper empowers sports professionals to connect with their communities in a way that increases engagement, fosters brand affinity, fuels talent acquisition, and drives sponsorship opportunities.

About NCCA

The North Carolina Coaches Association was founded in 1948 by Robert B. Jamieson, Coach and Athletic Director at Greensboro Grimsley High School, and Smith Barrier, sports editor of the Greensboro Daily News. Their intent was to promote the growth of the high school coaching profession. The North Carolina Coaches Association exists to promote and improve athletics in North Carolina’s public schools and to foster high standards of ethics and sportsmanship.