Gold medalist says FBI turned 'blind eye' to reports of abuse

Maroney said the FBI "minimized and disregarded" her and the other gymnasts as they delayed the probe.

"I think for so long all of us questioned, just because someone else wasn't fully validating us, that we doubted what happened to us," Maroney said. "And I think that makes the healing process take longer."

Biles and Maroney were joined by Aly Raisman, who won gold medals alongside them on the 2012 and 2016 Olympic teams, and gymnast Maggie Nichols. Raisman told the senators that it "disgusts" her that they are still looking for answers six years after the original allegations against Nassar were reported.

Raisman noted the traumatic effect the abuse has had on all of them.

"Being here today is taking everything I have," she said. "My main concern is I hope I have the energy to just walk out of here. I don't think people realize how much it affects us."

Further investigations of USA Gymnastics

Speaking alongside senators after the hearing, Raisman called for more investigations of USA Gymnastics, Olympic officials and the FBI. The probes should be independent and go back decades, she said, because there might still be people in positions of power who should be held accountable.