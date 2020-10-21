Grasshoppers mourn beloved Miss Lou Lou Gehrig

Babe and Yogi were Donald Moore’s dogs, but Lou Lou belonged to son Donald Jr. He called his father Monday night and said Lou Lou hadn’t eaten since Sunday, so he took her to the veterinarian, who recommended that she be seen at N.C. State.

The staff at N.C. State came out and got her from the car since the family could not enter the facility because of COVID-19 protocols.

“Donald Jr. said she walked into the place,” Donald said, “but within an hour she was dead.”

“When Lou Lou was not working at the ballpark, she loved fetching her dad’s morning newspaper, playing Frisbee at home or at her favorite spot, early mornings on the beach and being a very loving dog to her family,” Moore said in a news release. "She had a heart of gold.”

Moore called Lou Lou’s death “the end of an era” for the Grasshoppers. Her half-sister, Little Jackie Robinson, was once seen as a potential successor, but the younger dog had other plans.

“She was in training for right at a year,” Moore said. “A year and many thousands of dollars later she basically told that trainer to go jump in a lake because she wasn’t interested. She’s adorable and a great dog, but … she has no interest in being out on the field chasing balls or fetching bats.”