Green Level one of 10 schools nationally to earn level 3 status in NFHS School honor roll

Green Level High School in Cary, NC, is one of 10 schools in the nation, including six in North Carolina – to earn Level 3 status in the School Honor Roll program initiated by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS). Pender High School in Burgaw, North Carolina; Jones Senior High School in Trenton, North Carolina; Rocky Mount High School in Rocky Mount, North Carolina; Union Middle School in Clinton, North Carolina; and West Craven High School in Vanceboro, North Carolina are the other North Carolina schools to earn Level 3 status.

In addition, Green Level High School, which previously earned Level 1 and Level 2 status, is one of six schools nationally to earn all three levels of the School Honor Roll program. Mastery Charter Schools-Pickett Campus in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, along with Jones Senior High School, Pender High School, Union Middle School and West Craven High School are the other five schools.

The NFHS School Honor Roll is a national recognition program designed to promote professional development for high school coaches by completing specific online education courses through the NFHS Learning Center (www.NFHSLearn.com).

In earning Level 3 status, more than 90 percent of the coaches at Green Level High School completed the following required courses in the NFHS Learning Center: “Sportsmanship,” “Strength and Conditioning,” “Teaching and Modeling Behavior,” “Engaging Effectively with Parents” and “Bullying, Hazing, and Inappropriate Behaviors.”

Previously, the coaches at Green Level High School completed the core course “Fundamentals of Coaching” along with other Level 1 required courses: “Concussion in Sports,” “Sudden Cardiac Arrest” and “Protecting Students from Abuse.” The school earned Level 2 status in the NFHS School Honor Roll as a result of more than 90 percent of its coaches completing courses that pertained specifically to sports they coach, along with “First Aid, Health and Safety,” “Heat Illness Prevention” and “Student Mental Health and Suicide Prevention.”

“We want to congratulate the coaches and administration at Green Level High School by earning Level 3 status in the NFHS School Honor Roll program,” said Dr. Karissa Niehoff, NFHS chief executive officer. “This is truly an outstanding accomplishment and a strong indication of the school’s commitment to professional development for its coaches. These courses will be very beneficial for the coaches at Green Level High School, and we hope this encourages other schools to follow their example and complete courses in the School Honor Roll.”

“Green Level is incredibly proud that our coaching staff is committed to professional development and self-improvement,” said Colin Fegeley, Green Level athletic director. “Achieving NFHS School Honor Roll - Level 3 status is a testament to Green Level's commitment to professional development. We are proud to be one, of just a handful of schools in the United States, with an entire coaching staff that has achieved NFHS Level 3 Certification."

As a physical sign of completing Level 3 certification, Green Level High School will receive a large Level 3 display banner for its school gymnasium to commemorate the school’s accomplishments and dedication to professional development and education-based activity programs.

“Earning the NFHS School Honor Roll banner is a symbol that the school and its coaches are committed to providing a great experience for young people, and it’s something that everyone can be proud of within their communities,” said Dan Schuster, NFHS Director of Educational Services.

For more information on the NFHS School Honor Roll and to apply for participation in the program, please visit https://nfhslearn.com/home/administrators.