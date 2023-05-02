KANSAS CITY - University of North Carolina wide receiver Antoine Green was selected 219th overall in the seventh round by the Detroit Lions in the 2023 NFL Draft. Green is the 18th North Carolina wide receiver selected and the 250th Tar Heel chosen in the NFL Draft.

"This is such a special moment for me and my family,” Green said. “There have been so many ups and downs during my career, but I knew if I kept working, anything was possible. And, now, here we are. I have my degree from North Carolina and I’ve been drafted by the Lions. I can’t thank my mom, the rest of my family and my girl enough for the way they’ve supported me. I definitely wouldn’t be in this position without them and most importantly God. I also want to thank the coaches, support staff, medical team, and my teammates for helping me grow as a person and player. Finally, I want to thank the [team] for giving me this opportunity. You’re going to get everything I have and I’m looking forward to getting to Detroit to get started.”

"I’m really proud and happy for Antoine,” said UNC head coach Mack Brown. “When we returned to Carolina, he was in the middle of recovering from a tough injury, and it was uncertain whether he’d return to form. Over time, he regained his confidence and that showed over his final two seasons. We feel like he’s just going to keep getting better and better as he moves through his career and we can’t wait to watch him perform for the Lions.”

Green appeared in 48 games over the course of his Tar Heel career while collecting 1,448 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. Following the 2022 season, Green was named third-team All-ACC.

Last season, as a fifth-year senior, Green led the Tar Heels with 18.56 yards per catch and ranked second on the team in receptions (43), yards receiving (798), receiving touchdowns (7) and receiving yards per game (88.67).

In 2021, Green started all 13 games as a junior at wide receiver and was second on the team in receptions (31), receiving yards (612) and receiving TDs (5). He ranked second in the ACC (12th nationally) averaging 19.7 yards per reception, the fifth best average in school history for a single season (min. 30 catches).

