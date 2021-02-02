Greensboro Day coach Freddy Johnson wins 1,100th game

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Day coach Freddy Johnson earned his 1,100th win Monday night as the Bengals defeated Caldwell Academy 75-47.

The Bengals cruised to the win, as they extended a 17-9 first quarter edge to an eventual 28-point win.

The milestone moves Johnson further up the list of the winningest boys' high school basketball coaches of all time.

Johnson now sits at eighth all time, 20 wins out of the seventh spot. Of the seven coaches ahead of Johnson on the all-time list, only three are still active.

Johnson's first win came back in 1977, and he's helped grow the Greensboro Day program into what it is today ever since.