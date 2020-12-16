Greensboro Grasshoppers invited to move to High A, could join Winston-Salem in new baseball minor league

Major League Baseball's restructuring of its minor leagues continued Wednesday, and the Greensboro Grasshoppers have been issued an invitation to remain affiliated with the Pittsburgh Pirates but with a move up to become a High A team. In addition, the Winston-Salem Dash has been invited to remain affiliated with the Chicago White Sox as a High A team.
What's new
The Grasshoppers would move from Low A, in the South Atlantic League, to High A, and both the Grasshoppers and Dash would have to sign an agreement called a Player Development License to serve as a minor-league affiliate. Greensboro would continue its relationship with the Pirates that began in 2019 and Winston-Salem would remain affiliated with the White Sox, but those would become 10-year arrangements instead of two-year cycles.
For minor-league baseball across the United States, the number of franchises is being cut to 120, a reduction of 42. MLB believes the changes will improve working conditions and would arrange MLB and minor-league teams better geographically.
The Florida State League will become Low A, keeping players closer to their major-league affiliates' training complexes, while some franchises that had been in the Low A South Atlantic League will move up to High A and join with some franchises that had been in the High A Carolina League. The New York-Penn League and Appalachian League, which has included Burlington, are being repurposed, and MLB also will develop relationships with independent leagues, including the Atlantic League, to which the High Point Rockers belong.
What we don't know
The frameworks for the leagues and their names. Greensboro and Winston-Salem are expected to be placed together in a High A league that would include other teams from North Carolina plus neighboring states. The 1968 Carolina League season was the last in which Greensboro and Winston-Salem played together in the same league. Winston-Salem was a member of the Carolina League from its inception in 1945 through the canceled 2020 season.
Low A vs. High A
To most spectators in Class A baseball, the difference between Low A and High A might not be noticed. High A players generally will have a year's more experience and skill development than players in Low A.
"We're fortunate, being a White Sox affiliate the last few years, we've had a tremendous amount of talent coming in at that High A level that very quickly went to the majors," says CJ Johnson, the Dash's president and general manager.
Elsewhere on the farms
Pirates
Triple A: Indianapolis
Double A: Altoona
Low A: Bradenton
White Sox
Triple A: Charlotte
Double A: Birmingham
Low A: Kannapolis
Across North Carolina
Outside of Greensboro and Winston-Salem, a look at the rest of the North Carolina franchises that have been Minor League Baseball affiliates:
Asheville (Astros): The Tourists, like the Grasshoppers, will move up to High A and are invited to begin an affiliation with Houston, a change from Colorado.
Burlington: The franchise will remain in the Appalachian League, which becomes a summer development league for the top rising freshman and sophomore college players, in partnership with USA Baseball, with teams in North Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee.
Carolina (Brewers): The Mudcats, in the High A Carolina League for 2020, will drop to Low A.
Charlotte (White Sox): Will remain Triple A.
Down East (Rangers): The Kinston team will continue its Rangers affiliation but will move from the High A Carolina League to Low A.
Durham (Rays): Will remain Triple A.
Fayetteville (Astros): Will continue its affiliation but drops from the High A Carolina to Low A.
Hickory (Rangers): The Crawdads, of the South Atlantic League, will become a High A franchise and would seem a natural to be a part of a league that includes Asheville, Greensboro and Winston-Salem.
Kannapolis (White Sox): The 2020 South Atlantic League member will remain Low A and continue its White Sox affiliation.
What they're saying
“We are pleased to have received the invitation, and we hope that the terms are acceptable. Once we receive the full details, we’ll be evaluating the proposal carefully to assure that it works for the team, the fans and the community before formally accepting.” – Donald Moore, Grasshoppers president and general manager, in a statement.
"We need some time to review the details as we receive them from the White Sox and decide if the terms are acceptable. But we're very excited to have received the invitation." – CJ Johnson, Dash president and general manager.
"There's been professional baseball in Winston since 1905. It's a rich legacy, and we look forward to having that legacy continue at Truist Stadium for many, many years." – Johnson.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!