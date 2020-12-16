Greensboro Grasshoppers invited to move to High A, could join Winston-Salem in new baseball minor league

Major League Baseball's restructuring of its minor leagues continued Wednesday, and the Greensboro Grasshoppers have been issued an invitation to remain affiliated with the Pittsburgh Pirates but with a move up to become a High A team. In addition, the Winston-Salem Dash has been invited to remain affiliated with the Chicago White Sox as a High A team.

What's new

The Grasshoppers would move from Low A, in the South Atlantic League, to High A, and both the Grasshoppers and Dash would have to sign an agreement called a Player Development License to serve as a minor-league affiliate. Greensboro would continue its relationship with the Pirates that began in 2019 and Winston-Salem would remain affiliated with the White Sox, but those would become 10-year arrangements instead of two-year cycles.

For minor-league baseball across the United States, the number of franchises is being cut to 120, a reduction of 42. MLB believes the changes will improve working conditions and would arrange MLB and minor-league teams better geographically.