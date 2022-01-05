Greensboro Grasshoppers sold to Temerity Baseball

But he said he also is aware of possible perceptions that might come with out-of-state ownership of a franchise that was owned for several years by a local group.

“My team is going to have to establish that we’re not carpetbaggers, that we are committed to the community, we intend to be part of the community,” Sandler said. “We intend to retain much of the current staff; it’ll be continuity rather than drastic change.

“We are very rooted in the Kannapolis community, and we will be very rooted in the Greensboro community. This is a valuable asset of the community. And we are stewards. I had a fascinating conversation with Jim Melvin before we closed the deal, and it is clear to me that if we’re not becoming members of the community and doing right by the community, my phone’s gonna ring. And I don’t want to be on the bad side of Jim Melvin.”

