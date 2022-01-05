Greensboro Grasshoppers sold to Temerity Baseball

GREENSBORO — Temerity Baseball’s purchase of the Greensboro Grasshoppers is part of a quest to bring even more entertainment options to downtown besides what a minor-league baseball team can offer on spring and summer nights at First National Bank Field.
“We will be bringing in a year-round food and beverage destination,” said Andy Sandler, the chief executive officer of Washington, D.C.-based Temerity Capital Partners. “We’ll be bringing in music and other forms of entertainment. We really intend to activate that stadium as the centerpiece of activity in this really growing part of the city, which hopefully will make it even more attractive for multifamily development and will just make it more attractive as a destination.”
The sale of the franchise was announced Tuesday. Sandler wouldn’t disclose the purchase price, saying only that it was “a fair and reasonable transaction for both sides,” from an area ownership group of 65 people that included Wes Elingburg, Cooper Brantley, Len White and Donald Moore.
Sandler said he expected to retain much of the current staff, which has included Moore as president and general manager and Katie Dannemiller as vice president for baseball operations.
The franchise, which has been an anchor for development downtown since the ballpark opened in 2005, will get a chance to raise its game on that front. Sandler, 65, who classifies himself as an entrepreneur and business-builder and who played adult baseball until he was 50, will lead the way as he acquires ownership of a second North Carolina franchise to go with his Kannapolis Cannon Ballers.
“It’s an absolute first-class organization, great city,” Sandler said of Greensboro. “We love minor-league baseball. We love being stewards in the community. This is a situation where we also own the stadium.
“And I think they did a terrific job as baseball operators. And we think we can do a lot more in terms of making this a real community amenity. ... We just think it’s got a lot of untapped potential.”
The Grasshoppers’ 2021 season was their first in the High-A East League, part of baseball’s restructuring of its minor-league system. Temerity in 2018 bought the Kannapolis franchise, formerly a South Atlantic League team with Greensboro but which now plays in the Low-A East League.
Temerity Baseball opened Atrium Health Ballpark in 2021 in downtown Kannapolis. Temerity, the city of Kannapolis and Lansing Melbourne Group in December announced plans for a development near the park that will include residential apartments and food and beverage businesses. While Sandler continues to evaluate downtown Greensboro, he sees similar opportunities in the Gate City.
“What we did in Kannapolis was we brought in year-round food and beverage,” Sandler said. “We had a restaurant, we’re putting in a brewery at the stadium where we’re going to brew our own beer. We’re bringing in a barbecue restaurant. We’re going to do all of those things in Greensboro as well.”
The Greensboro franchise, a Pittsburgh Pirates affiliate whose 2022 season will open April 8, has not only historically been a league leader in attendance but also in operations. The Grasshoppers in 2021, for a second time, won the Freitas Award for Class A baseball, recognizing business success.
“The stadium itself is a really valuable asset,” Sandler said. “The baseball team as its primary tenant is a really valuable asset. But it is underutilized if all we’re doing with that stadium is playing roughly 70 baseball games a year. We want to understand what’s missing in this community, what the community is looking for in terms of entertainment, and I know you can never have too many concerts. So music is certainly one thing we’re going to do.
“We’re still learning,” he said, “but we think having more food and beverage alternatives in that part of the city is going to be a good thing. And we think there are spots in the stadium that we could activate year-round for that purpose. What we found in Kannapolis is people love getting married and having wedding receptions at a ballpark. They love having graduations at a ballpark. They love having other corporate events at a ballpark. And based on our experience in Kannapolis, we are certainly going to do all of that.”
Sandler, who maintains residences on Singer Island just north of West Palm Beach, Fla., and in Alexandria, Va., is an entrepreneur and investor who has founded and led professional services and software firms focused on financial services. He also has been a law firm leader and legal adviser for the financial services industry.
But he said he also is aware of possible perceptions that might come with out-of-state ownership of a franchise that was owned for several years by a local group.
“My team is going to have to establish that we’re not carpetbaggers, that we are committed to the community, we intend to be part of the community,” Sandler said. “We intend to retain much of the current staff; it’ll be continuity rather than drastic change.
“We are very rooted in the Kannapolis community, and we will be very rooted in the Greensboro community. This is a valuable asset of the community. And we are stewards. I had a fascinating conversation with Jim Melvin before we closed the deal, and it is clear to me that if we’re not becoming members of the community and doing right by the community, my phone’s gonna ring. And I don’t want to be on the bad side of Jim Melvin.”
Eddie Wooten is sports editor of the Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record in Greensboro.
Have something to say? Email Eddie at eddie.wooten@greensboro.com or ewooten@wsjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter at @EddieWootenNR.
Click here to learn more about subscribing to the Journal, and click here to sign up for the Journal’s newsletters.
Click here to learn about subscribing to the News & Record, and click here to sign up for the News & Record’s newsletters.