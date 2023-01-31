Greensboro National Golf Club announces new general manager

Summerfield - Greensboro National Golf Club, LLC recently announced that Bruce Mohler has become the new General Manager of Greensboro National Golf Club, effective Jan. 23, 2023.

Mohler has 28 years of golf club management experience and golf operations knowledge and joins the club from Jacksonville Beach, Florida, where he was the General Manager at Jacksonville Beach Golf Club.

"This is a great opportunity to bring what I've learned at other clubs and take Greensboro National to the next level by creating a consistent experience for its golfers and the community. I love the challenge and I'm excited to get started,” Mohler said.

Mohler will direct all aspects of daily golf operations to increase profitability while ensuring the best customer experience. He will monitor capital improvements for the golf club, manage business planning, merchandising, and marketing to attract golfers to the upscale course open to the public since 1994.

A member of the PGA of America since 2004, Mohler served as Chairman of the North Florida PGA Award Committee. Mohler is also a Certified Hospitality Supervisor (CHS). Mohler earned his BS in Finance Management from the University of North Florida and has an AA Degree in Finance/Accounting from the University of Florida in Gainesville.

“Bruce’s experience within the golf world has developed his expertise a point I know will enable him to bring a hardworking, resourceful, and creative presence to our club. His reputation for finding unique solutions for business needs, and fostering a positive, growth-centric culture, is completely aligned with our vision for Greensboro National Golf Club,” said Patrick Donnelly, COO and Managing-Member for Byron Development, LLC.

About Greensboro National Golf Club

Located in Summerfield, North Carolina, approximately 20 minutes from downtown Greensboro, Greensboro National Golf Club prides itself in providing guests with a country club experience at a public golf course. Greensboro National Golf Club is committed to providing an excellent golfing experience that matches and exceeds each customer’s expectation with uncompromising customer service, superior course conditioning, and first-class food and beverage. The club is dedicated to delivering these standards while preserving and growing the game of golf, consistently delivering value-driven enjoyment, and pro-actively embracing changes to the game. Learn more at www.greensboronatonal.com.