GREENSBORO — Just in time for summer, the city has released its draft master plan for aquatic facilities — and it includes new pools and spraygrounds and sorely needed renovations.

During the past year, Parks and Recreation planners and the firm CPL analyzed the department’s existing facility conditions and solicited input from residents on what aquatic facilities they’d like to have.

The highlights of the the 100-plus page “Plan2Splash” document include:

Peeler Community Park: New pool including three lap lanes and springboard diving; beach entry (graduated depth — similar to entering the water from a beach); new or renovated building; new splash pad; Aquazipn (a zipline feature); run out slide (which allows deceleration and exit instead of plunging into the pool); interactive water plaza. Estimated cost: $8.4 million.

Peeler is recommended as highest priority because the poor condition of the existing pool.

Lindley Community Park:

New pool with six lanes, diving board, basketball and water polo; retractable obstacle course; water slide; bleacher seating; renovated locker rooms and restrooms. Additional park renovations could include play pavilion, open lawn with seating and food truck area. Estimated cost: $26 million.

Warnersville Community Park:

New or renovated pool including six lap lanes with diving, retractable obstacle course and basketball; beach entry; new or renovated bathhouse; zones for smaller and older children and run-out slide. Additional park renovations could include a play lawn and playground; sports lawn, basketball courts and food truck area. Estimated cost: $12.6 million.

The city could try to partner with Jones Elementary School for teaching and program opportunities using the park facilities.

Griffin Community Park:

New outdoor pool with shelter; pedestrian pathways; picnic shelter; outdoor exercise equipment. Estimated cost: $15.6 million.

Short Farm Road Parkland:

New outdoor pool with shelter; pedestrian pathways; shelters; picnic tables; Estimated cost: $7.5 million.

Hester Park:

New sprayground; restrooms; shelter; picnic tables; overlook; pedestrian pathways; outdoor exercise equipment. Estimated cost: $6 million.

Brown Recreation Center:

New sprayground; shelters; picnic tables; pedestrian pathway and outdoor exercise equipment. Estimated cost: $2.4 million.

Smith Active Adult Center:

Minimal repairs; overall site improvements for walking and outdoor recreation. Estimated cost: $1.3 million.

Keely Park:

Add five water misters throughout the park. Estimated cost: $1 million.

Barber Park:

Add three water misters throughout the park. Estimated cost: $828,378.

The outdoor pool located at Windsor Community Recreation Center will be replaced as part of the $50 million for the Windsor-Chavis-Nocho Joint Use Facility. The new 65,000-square-foot facility will include library and recreational activities under one roof.

And while that facility will be paid for with voter-approved bonds, the other new and renovated facilities would be included in the city’s capital improvement budget, officials said. The report proposes the projects be completed in three phases between fiscal years 2026 and 2032.

“It’s going to be a multi-year approach because it is a significant investment,” said Shawna Tillery, manager of the planning and project development division.

The city already owns the Short Farm Road site, which is 33 acres, Tillery said.

However, don’t look for that to be developed any time soon. Repairing existing facilities will take priority.

“All of our facilities in general are aging significantly,” Tillery said. “But in order to have anything new we have to kind of fix what we have.”

The city considered private and YMCA aquatic facilities when assessing where to locate new pools and spraygrounds. It did not consider the Greensboro Aquatics Center, which is not operated by city parks department and is only open to the center’s members and guests.

In the master plan’s equity assessment, it took into consideration “social vulnerability.” This concept was originally developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to measure risk and resilience of certain communities to natural hazards.

However, it can be used to apply equity in recreational planning, the report says.

“Social Vulnerability Indices” rank census tracts based on 15 social factors including poverty, lack of vehicle access, unemployment rates and per capita income.

The city used social vulnerability indices to develop a composite map depicting where geographic gaps align with underserved areas of a community. Those areas received priority over others for locating the aquatic facilities.

Residents are invited to review the 100-plus page “Plan2Splash” document by May 3.

The Parks and Recreation Commission will receive further public comments and consider a recommendation to support the plan at a 5 p.m. meeting on June 14 at the Greensboro Science Center.

Pending the commission’s endorsement, the City Council will consider adopting the plan in the summer 2023.