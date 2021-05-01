Grimsley advances to Class 4-A football state championship game

GREENSBORO — It is fitting that the wildest high school football season’s penultimate weekend featured the wildest and most fantastic of finishes, as the top-seeded Grimsley Whirlies advanced to next week's Class 4-A state championship game with a dramatic 28-21 win over visiting Matthews Butler.
Senior receiver Christian Tutuh’s 49-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown from Alonza Barnett with 14 seconds to play capped a comeback victory in which Grimsley was down 14-0 in the first half. The regional championship marks the return of the Whirlies (9-0) to the state title game, where they will face Cardinal Gibbons of Raleigh on Friday, for the first time since 2006.
The win is also the biggest of Coach Darryl Brown’s five-year tenure.
“I’m just really happy for our kids, and for our coaches. There are three guys who have been with me for a long time, and they trusted me and came over here with me,” an emotional Brown said amidst the postgame celebrations. “I’m happy for those guys because they put in a lot and are very loyal to me.”
Perennial power Butler (8-2) arrived in Greensboro seeking another chance to add to its trophy collection. The Whirlies seemed to be playing for much more, not the least of which was the opportunity to redeem themselves after falling in last season’s regional final to eventual champion East Forsyth.
Down 14-0 in the first half, though, the Whirlies’ second chance at a title shot seemed to be swirling around the drain.
That is, until Butler faked a punt with less than 30 seconds to play and gave Grimsley a first down at the Bulldogs’ 49. Seconds later, Jamieson Stadium was awash in cheers and delirium as Tutuh crossed the goal line.
“The plan was to get out of bounds and stop the clock, but I knew if I made a move on the inside I could just take it to the crib," Tutuh said. "There was nobody over the top.”
Tutuh made the biggest play, but he was surrounded by teammates who stepped up at key times to try and grind out a win. Barnett made plays with his feet to keep pivotal drives alive, while junior receiver Tyson Resper’s 58-yard touchdown catch helped tie the score late in the third quarter.
“Coach told us we were going to win in the locker room before the game and all week, really, so I just knew that everybody was going to step up and make plays,” Resper said.
Part of the Whirlies’ game plan to stop the Butler offense was showing a four-man front that included heralded tight end Lawson Albright. Albright spent much of the night in the Bulldogs’ backfield chasing down Metzger and running back Davion Nelson.
“I knew all week about the personnel, and the way they run the ball we had to put it in," Albright said. "I did what my team asked me to do and went all-out tonight."
Scoring summary
Butler ;7 ;7 ;7 ;0 ;— ;21
Grimsley ;0 ;7 ;14 ;7 ;— ;28
B – Jake Snapp 31 pass from Parish Metzger (Elijah Swett kick), 1st, 7:36
B – Eli Sylvester 19 run (Swett kick), 2nd, 8:05
G – Alonza Barnett III 27 run (Jake Henry kick), 2nd, 3:04
B – Davion Nelson 1 run (Swett kick), 3rd, 8:02
G – Tyson Resper 58 pass from Barnett III (Henry kick), 3rd, 6:26
G – Christian Tutuh 49 pass from Barnett III (Henry kick), 4th, 0:14