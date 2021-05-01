Grimsley advances to Class 4-A football state championship game

Down 14-0 in the first half, though, the Whirlies’ second chance at a title shot seemed to be swirling around the drain.

That is, until Butler faked a punt with less than 30 seconds to play and gave Grimsley a first down at the Bulldogs’ 49. Seconds later, Jamieson Stadium was awash in cheers and delirium as Tutuh crossed the goal line.

“The plan was to get out of bounds and stop the clock, but I knew if I made a move on the inside I could just take it to the crib," Tutuh said. "There was nobody over the top.”

Tutuh made the biggest play, but he was surrounded by teammates who stepped up at key times to try and grind out a win. Barnett made plays with his feet to keep pivotal drives alive, while junior receiver Tyson Resper’s 58-yard touchdown catch helped tie the score late in the third quarter.

“Coach told us we were going to win in the locker room before the game and all week, really, so I just knew that everybody was going to step up and make plays,” Resper said.

Part of the Whirlies’ game plan to stop the Butler offense was showing a four-man front that included heralded tight end Lawson Albright. Albright spent much of the night in the Bulldogs’ backfield chasing down Metzger and running back Davion Nelson.