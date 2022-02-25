 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grimsley alum Joe Franks becomes executive director of coaches' association group
GREENSBORO — Former Grimsley coach, trainer and teacher Joe Franks has been named executive director of the National Organization of Coaches Association Directors (NOCAD).

According to the association's website: "NOCAD’s chartered mission is to generate revenue and provide active support to the member states for the benefit of their high schools' multi-faceted student-related activities and athletics programs." NOCAD's membership includes coaches' associations from 37 states.

Grimsley alumnus Joe Franks has been named executive director of the National Organization of Coaches Association Directors (NOCAD).

Franks appointment is a passing of the torch from one Grimsley legend to another, as he succeeds former Whirlies coach, teacher and counselor Phil Weaver in the NOCAD position. Weaver stepped down after serving as executive director for eight years, while Franks spent the last six years as NOCAD's secretary.

The football field at Grimsley's Jamieson Stadium is named for Franks, and the basketball court at Sawyer Gymnasium is named for Weaver. Franks is a 1978 Grimsley graduate.

Since retiring from Grimsley in 2013, Franks has spent much of his time working for the N.C. Coaches Association, which is based just off the school's campus along Josephine Boyd Street. Along with the NOCAD position, Franks serves as executive secretary of the NCCA. Weaver and former Page coach Mac Morris are the executive directors of the association.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

