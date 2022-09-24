Grimsley comes out on top in Guilford County battle

A recap of the No. 4 Northwest Guilford-No. 1 Grimsley football game Friday night at Jamieson Stadium:

Why the Whirlies won

Grimsley played the complete, 48-minute game coach Darryl Brown had been seeking from his team. The Whirlies scored touchdowns on all eight of their possessions and held a Northwest Guilford team that came in averaging 44.8 points per game to a pair of second-half touchdowns after the game had gone to a running clock.

“We talked about and addressed the issue of trying to play a full 48 minutes,” Brown said. “Our kids responded tonight.”

One player who responded particularly well was Ryan Stephens. The senior quarterback only played the first half, but he completed 10 of 12 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns and ran 5 yards for a score.

“He’s getting better every week and getting more comfortable with the guys around him,” Brown said. “Some of the plays we hit tonight we’ve been missing. … We’ve been efficient, but we missed some of our shot plays.”

Why the Vikings lost

Northwest Guilford gave up nine plays of 26 yards or more and those chunk plays were just too much for coach Kevin Wallace’s team to overcome.

“It’s four to five weeks of bad tackling catching up to us,” Wallace said. “They exposed us tonight. It’s something we have to get better at, because we’re there and we have to be able to wrap up and make a play. We just have to be better players at that moment.”

Two of the big plays were kickoff returns by Grimsley’s Terrell Anderson where he ran through tacklers and used his speed to break loose.

“We have to go back to our fundamentals,” Wallace said of the kickoff returns. “We had guys who weren’t in the lanes they were supposed to be and both times on the big returns were there and didn’t make the tackle.”

Offensively, Vikings quarterback Tanner Ballou completed 20 of 30 passes, but the longest was for 15 yards.

“We ran the ball well,” Wallace said. “They took away the deep passing game, but we have to be able to complete the underneath stuff. We had a lot of drops and some bad balls. We have to be better in the passing game if we’re going to compete against that team.”

The big plays

One play after Fred Sellars intercepted a Northwest Guilford pass at the Grimsley 3, Whirlies QB Ryan Stephens went deep down the left sideline to Terrell Anderson. The junior wideout went over the defensive back to make the catch and went 97 yards for a touchdown. It was Grimsley’s third touchdown in a span of 4 minutes, 38 seconds.

Three things we learned

1. Terrell Anderson and Alex Taylor are problems for defenses. Anderson had two big kickoff returns and caught five passes for 162 yards and a touchdown, and Taylor added 83 yards and two TDs on four catches. “When you’ve got those two guys, Terrell Anderson and Alex Taylor, you just have to give them a chance,” Brown said. “(Stephens) did tonight and they made some outstanding plays.:

2. Mitchell Summers is back. After missing last week’s 35-7 win at Southeast Guilford, Grimsley’s sophomore running back had 11 carries for 110 yards and two touchdowns and also caught a TD pass. He runs low and hard, and has the speed to go the distance whenever he gets to the second level.

3. Mike Godette was a bright spot for Northwest. The diminutive senior ran hard, picking up 110 yards on 11 carries, but the Vikings were forced to go to the air because they were down 35-0 at halftime.

Stars

Northwest Guilford — QB Tanner Ballou 20-of-30 passing, 147 yards, 2 TDs, INT; RB Mike Godette 12 carries, 102 yards; WR Prince Brown 6 catches, 54 yards, TD; WR Trent Cloud 5 catches, 52 yards.

Grimsley — QB Ryan Stephens 10-of-12 passing, 254 yards, 2 TDs, rushing TD; QB Faizon Brandon 3-of-3 passing, 58 yards, 2 TDs; RB Mitchell Summers 11 carries, 110 yards, 2 TDs, receiving TD; WR Terrell Anderson 5 catches, 162 yards, TD; WR Alex Taylor 4 catches, 83 yards, 2 TDs; DB Fred Sellars INT.

What they said

“They made the plays tonight and we didn’t. We have to bounce back and do it.” – Kevin Wallace, Northwest Guilford coach

“We just have to stay focused and keep putting good days together at practice.” – Darryl Brown, Grimsley coach

Records

Northwest Guilford: 1-1 Metro 4-A, 3-2 overall.

Grimsley: 2-0 Metro 4-A, 5-0 overall.

Up next

Northwest Guilford: Page, Sept. 30.

Grimsley: At Western Guilford, Sept. 30.

Scoring summary

Northwest Guilford 0 0 6 6 — 12

Grimsley 7 28 14 6 — 55

Gr – Alex Taylor 10 pass from Ryan Stephens (Jackson Henry kick), 1st, 4:45

Gr – Mitchell Summers 3 run (Henry kick), 2nd, 10:10

Gr – Summers 56 run (Henry kick), 2nd, 8:05

Gr – Terrell Anderson 97 pass from Stephens (Henry kick), 2nd, 5:32

Gr – Stephens 5 run (Henry kick), 2nd, :47

Gr – Summers 17 pass from Faizon Brandon (Henry kick), 3rd, 11:24

NW – Hunter Greear 8 pass from Tanner Ballou (pass failed), 3rd, 5:50

Gr – Jacarion Maynard 11 run (Henry kick), 3rd, 3:53

NW – Prince Brown 11 pass from Ballou (pass failed), 4th, 10:55

Gr – Taylor 28 pass from Faizon Brandon (kick failed), 4th, 5:17