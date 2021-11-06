Grimsley proves too tough for Cox Mill at Jamieson Stadium

GREENSBORO – Sometimes there wasn’t a lot of pizzaz for Grimsley in Friday night’s first-round game of the Class 4-A football state playoffs.
But there sure was production.
The Whirlies whipped visiting Cox Mill 44-8 at Jamieson Stadium, scoring on offense, defense and special teams during the second quarter alone.
“A lot of big expectations for us,” said Grimsley defensive lineman Tamorye Thompson. “We feel we had to come out and dominate.”
Grimsley (11-0), a reigning state champion and the West Region’s No. 2 seed, will be home again next week against Porter Ridge, a 27-21 winner at Reagan.
“Every win is special,” Whirlies coach Darryl Brown said. “When you win a playoff game, I don’t care who the opponent is or where it is, it’s even more special. ... This is a new team. This is their time and their journey.”
Quarterback Alonza Barnett III threw for four touchdowns, completing 19 of 29 passes for 239 yards. Running back Jeiel Melton gained 88 yards on 18 carries with a touchdown and also caught two passes for 29 yards.
The playoff experience was particularly relevant for junior defensive lineman Jamaal Jarrett, a transfer from Smith. He was in a postseason game for the first time, causing disruptions along the line of scrimmage with teammates Travis Shaw and Thompson.
“It was crazy,” Jarrett said. “The defense was lit up all night. I was trying my hardest not to mess up.”
Despite a couple of long first-half possessions, the Whirlies had only two snaps that resulted in more than 20 yards – both 26-yard pass plays for touchdowns.
“I thought we were doing it in a lot of different ways,” Brown said.
The defense did its part.
Jacarion Maynard intercepted a pass in the first quarter and returned a fumble for a touchdown in the final minute of the second quarter. It was his third touchdown of the season, but first while on defense.
“We don’t get to score as much as we want to on defense,” said Maynard, who scooped the ball, dodged a couple of would-be tacklers and raced down the sideline.
Earlier, the Whirlies drove 73 yards and used almost four minutes on the game’s opening possession. Barnett connected with Nolan Albright in the end zone on an 8-yard play.
Following Maynard’s interception, Grimsley drove 95 yards on 12 plays. Melton finished it with a 13-yard run.
Thompson blocked a Cox Mill punt that resulted in a safety for the Whirlies.
“It something we needed big time,” Thompson said. “I’m trying to get in there all the time.”
The Whirlies lost the shutout bid with less than three minutes remaining when Cox Mill backup quarterback DJ Small’s heave appeared in danger of being intercepted. Instead, Kendall Harris made a juggling catch and sprinted the remaining 30 yards to the end zone.
STARS
Grimsley
QB Alonza Barnett III: 19-for-29, 239 yards, 4 TDs
WR Terrell Anderson: 7 catches for 99 yards (all in first half)
WR Tyson Resper: 4 catches, 43 yards, 1 TD
WR Alex Taylor: 4 catches, 42 yards, 1 TD
RECORDS
Cox Mill: 5-6
Grimsley: 11-0
UP NEXT
Grimsley: Porter Ridge, 7:30 p.m. Friday
BOX SCORE
Cox Mill 0 0 0 8 – 8
Grimsley 14 23 7 0 – 44