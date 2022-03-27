Grimsley supporters seek answers from Guilford County Schools on future of athletics fields

GREENSBORO — This may be the last spring that Grimsley’s baseball and softball teams play on fields at the high school.

A plan has been approved to build a new Kiser Middle School, which sits on property adjacent to Grimsley, and that facility might be constructed on the site of the high school’s baseball and softball fields, as well as a lighted practice field.

Grimsley administrators, students and parents just don’t know, and that’s the problem for them. A Guilford County Schools and Board of Education work retreat Saturday could provide some answers, but it’s already been a long, stressful school year for the Whirlies because of a lack of information. It’s been a particularly challenging time for athletics director Ethan Albright, a 1989 Grimsley graduate.

“I don’t have any facts from GCS,” Albright said this week while standing between the softball and baseball fields behind the visitors’ side of Jamieson Stadium. “Everything that I’m hearing is rumors. I’ve heard (construction) is going to start this summer and it’s going to get built here. I’ve heard it could get built at the Kiser site or the (adjacent) Brooks Global site.”

When Grimsley parents have gotten information, it has often been inaccurate or conflicting.

“Within the last seven days I’ve been told two different stories by two different board members,” said Brandy Adams, president of the Grimsley athletics boosters and the mother of a sophomore student-athlete at the high school.

Adams said one school board member told her the new Kiser Middle School “absolutely” will be built on the site of the Grimsley fields and that Guilford County Schools does not have the money to rebuild the fields at this time. Another board member, Adams said, told her that a decision has not been made and the board is not certain that Kiser will be built on Grimsley’s fields, that the board “absolutely” has the money in the most recent construction bond to fund the rebuild of the fields.

As recently as March 15, a spokesman for Guilford County Schools said in an email that he couldn’t provide any information to the News & Record about whether the Kiser project would affect Grimsley’s athletics fields, but, “When I have something for you I will reach out.” He has not provided any additional information other than to say that “the topic will be brought up at Saturday's work session.”

Albright, Adams and the rest of the Grimsley community hope to get some answers, although those answers may not be the ones they want to hear, during the work retreat at Guilford County Schools’ office on North Eugene Street. The agenda for the retreat posted on GCS’ website does include a “Kiser Middle School Presentation” by the Goode Van Slyke Architects. The meeting, which Adams said she plans to attend, does not include a public comment period.

More answers likely will come when GCS holds a virtual meeting titled “Grimsley/Kiser Community Night: The School Bond and You” at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The questions Albright and the school’s coaches and administrators need answered are practical ones involving scheduling beyond the current spring season. Varsity and junior varsity baseball and softball teams use the baseball fields for games and practices, but the lighted practice fields also are used by Grimsley’s girls and boys lacrosse teams and boys soccer team, as well as Kiser’s soccer and softball teams. Kiser has its own baseball field, but the field isn’t lighted and it’s not regulation size for high school games.

“Do we have a field?” Albright asked. “Do we have anywhere to practice? What do I tell boys soccer, who’s already in offseason skill development? Do we have to find offseason spots?”

Those are the kinds of questions that Albright said “I get at every game I come to. All I can tell people is, ‘I don’t know.’ I need some guidance on what I need to tell people. Where do we go? How do we get there? How do we prepare if we’re going to lose the fields?”

If the fields are lost for the long term, Albright wondered, how competitive can Grimsley be with the largest N.C. High School Athletic Association schools with only one gym, one game field (Jamieson Stadium for football, soccer, lacrosse and field hockey) and one practice field/track combination? All seven of the other Class 4-A schools in Guilford County have much larger athletics facilities.

“For a 4-A school,” he said, “it’s very difficult to compete if that’s all you have on campus.”

For Adams and others in the community, the questions go much deeper.

“A concern from the very beginning is that the board has not been forthcoming and transparent with the Grimsley community,” she said. “We only heard about this potentially happening through a News & Record article.”

Adams said Pat Tillman, the school board member representing District 3, met with Grimsley supporters in November and shared “lots of information, which was nice to have that piece of transparency.” Adams said Tillman told the athletics boosters “to form a small committee, and that committee was supposed to meet with the board or the planning committee," she added. "That meeting never came.”

If Adams were allowed to ask additional questions about what happens if the Grimsley athletics fields are lost to the Kiser project, she said, they would include who’s going to fund the rental of fields for the various teams and pay for transportation to and from off-campus venues?

“For us to think that they’re going to be able to fund and provide bus drivers to take these athletes to practices is mind-boggling,” she said. “We don’t feel they have a plan.”

That lack of an articulated plan with less than three months remaining in the school year has led to a lack of trust from the Grimsley community.

“‘Trust is such a strong word,” Adams said. “It can be taken away in a second, but it takes a very long time to rebuild.”

What can GCS due to rebuild that trust?

“No. 1 would be transparency,” Adams said. “No. 2 would be just listening to what we have to say and acknowledge the fact that what you’re doing is not going to make it better for everyone involved. Then, show us the funds and the plan for the Grimsley fields rebuild if you, in fact, are going to take those away. Prove to us that you have the money and show us the timeline and the plans to do so.

“That would be a step in the right direction.”

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.