Hairston is taking his game to Greensboro College

Teammates, friends and family joined Morehead senior Mekhi Hairston April 27 afternoon as he signed a National Letter of Intent to play football and continue his education at Greensboro College following his high school graduation later this spring.

Hairston was a first-team linebacker on the HSXtra.com All-Area selection, a Mid-State 2A All Conference player and voted the Panthers Defensive Player of the year in 2021.

Hairston who played running back, was best known for delivering big hits, bringing down the opposition and causing turnovers as a linebacker on defense for Morehead.

Greensboro College recruited Hairston as a defensive player and that’s where he hopes to make an impact.

He led the team in sacks and was one of the leaders on the Panthers defense during the 2021 season.

“It really shows what hard work can do for you and I’m excited to become the best that I can be,” Hairston said.

He is considering a major in either biology or zoology, but Hairston knows he has time to make that call after he establishes himself in the classroom and on the gridiron.

Morehead head coach Maurice Torain said Hairston has the type of mentality and attitude to achieve whatever goals he sets for himself.

“The kid has a motor. The same kid you see on Friday nights is the same guy you see Monday through Thursday. He practices that way so you know what you are going to get. He was our Defensive Player of the Year and hands-down one of the best kids I’ve coached from a practice standpoint. The kid practices at 100 miles per hour,” said the coach.

Hairston is Torain’s second college bound football player following in the footsteps of Will Twilla who signed to kick for Ferrum College in February. The coach said he firmly believes guys like Twilla and Hairston are showing their younger teammates what a nose-to-the-grindstone mentality can do for you.

“At the end of the day, most of these kids want to go on and play at the next level and it motivates them when they get to see someone signing to play in college. Signing day is a big thing and hopefully next year we will have more than a couple going,” Torain said.