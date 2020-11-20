Hall of Fame coach continues to add to McMichael volleyball legacy

MAYODAN — McMichael's North Carolina Hall of Fame head volleyball coach Marcia ‘Marty’ Woods recently added to her impressive numbers and is on the brink of reaching several more new milestones during the course of the 2020-2021 season.
Woods claimed her 700th career victory at home in a three-match sweep over cross-county rival Rockingham (25-8, 25-6, 25-9) on Thursday.
She and the Lady Phoenix set the stage for the historic feat in a 3-1 set (25-15, 2-13, 20-25, 25-15) win over Northern Guilford in McMichael’s season opener last Tuesday that notched her 699th career victory.
Barring any further cancellations or postponements this season, her scheduled eighth match of the season on Dec. 10 at Northern Guilford, will be her 1,000th game and her current DMHS squad is experienced and poised to challenge to add more post season hardware to their already crowded mantle.
Last season, McMichael finished with a record of 30-6 and tied Person for a share of the Mid-State 2A / 3A regular season title.
Since beginning her coaching career, her teams have had 41-consecutive winning seasons which includes 14 regular season conference tournament titles and seven league tournament championships.
Her current career record is 700-294 and this season marks her 43rd season as head volleyball coach at both (former) Madison-Mayodan and McMichael High Schools.
Despite her success, Woods remains humble as to the impressive number of wins and all the success she and her teams have had over more than the last four decades.
“I think I look at it as, obviously, it’s been a long wonderful career and I look at all of the lives that I have been involved with through this sport – the players, the staff and the friends that I’ve made through coaching – I look at that as I have been very blessed to have had 40-plus years in my life that have been very positive experiences,” said Woods.
Woods was selected as the NCHSAA Coach of the Year in 2005 and later inducted into the North Carolina Coaching Association Hall of Fame in 2016.
Woods also coached softball for 24 years – helping lead Madison-Mayodan High School to the AAA/AAAA state championship in 1982 in a three-game series win over North Lenoir.
A 1973 Bethany High School graduate who played for fellow Hall of Fame Coach W.A. Wall on the schools basketball team, she began her career as a teacher and coach in 1977 at Madison-Mayodan after graduating from UNC-Greensboro. She later took over the McMichael program in 1989.
Woods, who is one of the most respected high school coaches in the state, is not only celebrated for accomplishments on the court, but off them as well.
She has taught her athletes to fight for what they believe in, especially considering she is a cancer survivor who was told in 1991 that she had less than a year to live. Every moment counts - she tells her players. Off the court, she has set an example of how to give back to the local community, through her time as Sunday school teacher and Special Olympics Volleyball coach.
In 2013 she was awarded the Rockingham County Schools Naismith Coaches Award, named after James Naismith, who invented the game of basketball. It was created to honor a present or former coach who represents sportsmanship, character, teamwork, service, integrity, honor and excellence.
McMichael assistant Tony Johnson said there are a number of qualities she possesses that allow her to continue to make a positive impact on the sport.
“It’s her calm demeanor, her belief in the girls, and her desire for them to do whatever is best to make them the best people and players they can be,” Johnson said.
Joe Dexter contributed to this article.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!