 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hall of Fame coach continues to add to McMichael volleyball legacy
0 comments

Hall of Fame coach continues to add to McMichael volleyball legacy

  • 0
marty-woods-photo

McMichael Hall of Fame head coach Marty Woods and her team recently celebrated her 700th career victory following a three-match sweep over cross-county rival Rockingham on Thursday night. Pictured above, she shouts instructions to her team in the Oct. 23, 2019 Mid-State 2A / 3A Conference tournament championship versus Person County in Mayodan.

 DOUG ANDERSON / DSAP PHOTOGRAPHY

MAYODAN — McMichael's North Carolina Hall of Fame head volleyball coach Marcia ‘Marty’ Woods recently added to her impressive numbers and is on the brink of reaching several more new milestones during the course of the 2020-2021 season.

Woods claimed her 700th career victory at home in a three-match sweep over cross-county rival Rockingham (25-8, 25-6, 25-9) on Thursday.

She and the Lady Phoenix set the stage for the historic feat in a 3-1 set (25-15, 2-13, 20-25, 25-15) win over Northern Guilford in McMichael’s season opener last Tuesday that notched her 699th career victory.

Barring any further cancellations or postponements this season, her scheduled eighth match of the season on Dec. 10 at Northern Guilford, will be her 1,000th game and her current DMHS squad is experienced and poised to challenge to add more post season hardware to their already crowded mantle.

Last season, McMichael finished with a record of 30-6 and tied Person for a share of the Mid-State 2A / 3A regular season title.

Since beginning her coaching career, her teams have had 41-consecutive winning seasons which includes 14 regular season conference tournament titles and seven league tournament championships.

Her current career record is 700-294 and this season marks her 43rd season as head volleyball coach at both (former) Madison-Mayodan and McMichael High Schools.

Despite her success, Woods remains humble as to the impressive number of wins and all the success she and her teams have had over more than the last four decades.

“I think I look at it as, obviously, it’s been a long wonderful career and I look at all of the lives that I have been involved with through this sport – the players, the staff and the friends that I’ve made through coaching – I look at that as I have been very blessed to have had 40-plus years in my life that have been very positive experiences,” said Woods.

Woods was selected as the NCHSAA Coach of the Year in 2005 and later inducted into the North Carolina Coaching Association Hall of Fame in 2016.

Woods also coached softball for 24 years – helping lead Madison-Mayodan High School to the AAA/AAAA state championship in 1982 in a three-game series win over North Lenoir.

A 1973 Bethany High School graduate who played for fellow Hall of Fame Coach W.A. Wall on the schools basketball team, she began her career as a teacher and coach in 1977 at Madison-Mayodan after graduating from UNC-Greensboro. She later took over the McMichael program in 1989.

Woods, who is one of the most respected high school coaches in the state, is not only celebrated for accomplishments on the court, but off them as well.

She has taught her athletes to fight for what they believe in, especially considering she is a cancer survivor who was told in 1991 that she had less than a year to live. Every moment counts - she tells her players. Off the court, she has set an example of how to give back to the local community, through her time as Sunday school teacher and Special Olympics Volleyball coach.

In 2013 she was awarded the Rockingham County Schools Naismith Coaches Award, named after James Naismith, who invented the game of basketball. It was created to honor a present or former coach who represents sportsmanship, character, teamwork, service, integrity, honor and excellence.

McMichael assistant Tony Johnson said there are a number of qualities she possesses that allow her to continue to make a positive impact on the sport.

“It’s her calm demeanor, her belief in the girls, and her desire for them to do whatever is best to make them the best people and players they can be,” Johnson said.

Joe Dexter contributed to this article.

 

Did You Know?

Q&A SESSION WITH COACH
MARCIA ‘MARTY’ WOODS:

JS: How difficult has it been for you, your staff and your players preparing for the season with all that is going on with the COVID-19 crisis?

MW: We thought we had a pretty good handle on it at first because we were doing the summer workouts, but that seemed to drag out further because the season usually begins on Aug. 1 and we weren’t playing, so it seemed like it was a long time coming. We haven’t had much practice time with all of our players because we have had some of our players in quarantine due to exposure. I don’t want to say that we are behind because we are blessed that we have a large number of seniors, so they can get back to the court and mesh together quicker than if we were trying to train a large number of people.”

JS: The NCHSAA has mandated players must wear masks during practice and games – how difficult of an adjustment is that for athletes given that it can be uncomfortable as well as restrict breathing in a highly competitive situation?

MW: Wearing the mask, that has been my biggest concern as far as communication running plays. We set plays off of servicing. If the serve or the pass is good, we can run those plays that are pre-determined. But when you are in the heat of the game, when you are going back-and-forth, back-and-forth - and your middle calls for a three and your setter doesn’t hear it . . . that’s been our main concern.

JS: Wearing a mask can limit your breathing. Have any of your players complained on the difficulties of wearing the mask?

MW: This was our comment to them as a staff: stop complaining. It is what it is and we’ve got to find a way to make it work, so just stop complaining because we can’t change it. Obviously if there is a concern, we want them to express it. ... We told our team as a staff – if you can’t abide by the rules, you need to come over here and sit.

JS: Given the restrictions and uncertain times we live in, are you approaching this season any differently than in the past?

MW: We are just approaching it just like we would any regular season. We’ve talked to them and told them that we don’t know what the future holds for us in volleyball, so don’t waste opportunities to become better. We don’t want it to end abruptly, but we tell them to take whatever opportunity you can to make yourself and this team better.

JS: Playing basketball for coach W.A. Wall at Bethany, what are some of the most important lessons he taught you?

MW: He was like my dad. He would come to my house when I was in high school because we farmed – and if we had something going on that he could help us with so I could get to practice on time, he would do it. He was very supportive. He’s a no nonsense-type guy. He’s got a great sense of humor, but if you say something, you need to mean it and I’ve carried that on. When I say something to my kids, I’m not just saying it to hear myself talk. This is the way it is. He taught me to be consistent and be fair. It doesn’t matter if you are the best player of the worst player, treat them all the same.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News