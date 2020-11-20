Hall of Fame coach continues to add to McMichael volleyball legacy

Despite her success, Woods remains humble as to the impressive number of wins and all the success she and her teams have had over more than the last four decades.

“I think I look at it as, obviously, it’s been a long wonderful career and I look at all of the lives that I have been involved with through this sport – the players, the staff and the friends that I’ve made through coaching – I look at that as I have been very blessed to have had 40-plus years in my life that have been very positive experiences,” said Woods.

Woods was selected as the NCHSAA Coach of the Year in 2005 and later inducted into the North Carolina Coaching Association Hall of Fame in 2016.

Woods also coached softball for 24 years – helping lead Madison-Mayodan High School to the AAA/AAAA state championship in 1982 in a three-game series win over North Lenoir.

A 1973 Bethany High School graduate who played for fellow Hall of Fame Coach W.A. Wall on the schools basketball team, she began her career as a teacher and coach in 1977 at Madison-Mayodan after graduating from UNC-Greensboro. She later took over the McMichael program in 1989.

Woods, who is one of the most respected high school coaches in the state, is not only celebrated for accomplishments on the court, but off them as well.