Harrison earns a shot on the gridiron with St. Augustine’s University

Reidsville’s battering-Ram running back Ste’vian Harrison, recently committed to continue his academic and athletic career at St. Augustine’s University in Raleigh.

Harrison, who closed out his final season at Reidsville as a key member of the 2021 2A NCHSAA state championship team after the Rams dominated in a 35-6 win over Mountain Heritage on May 8 in Chapel Hill. RHS closed out the season undefeated at 10-0 and also won the 2021 Mid-State 2A regular season title.

A four-year varsity player at Reidsville, Harrison emerged as a star as a senior and developed a reputation as one of the biggest bruising backs in the region.

Possessing a potent combination of size, strength and speed, some compared him to a Jerome Bettis-type back that relished, and delivered contact on virtually every carry.

Harrison was extremely difficult to bring down and really heated up down the stretch of the playoffs this past season, scoring eight-combined touchdowns in the playoffs versus Wallace-Rose Hill and Elizabeth City Northeastern, then added one more TD in the state championship game.