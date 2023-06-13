LOS ANGELES – Reidsville’s rising high school sophomore football player Kendre Harrison’s star continues to rise on the national recruiting scene. So far, the defensive and offensive end has already received 24 Division I scholarship offers from ACC, SEC, Big 10, Big 12 and the Pac 12 conferences – and that number is most certainly going to grow in the coming years.

His most recent feather in the cap was an invitation to compete at the 25th annual Nike Elite II Finals at Redondo Union High School this coming weekend from June 14-16 in southern California.

At the helm of the camp are nationally renowned camp are coaches Quincy Avery, George Whitfield, Jordan Palmer, Craig Nall and Chris Peterson.

ESPN and “Sports Illustrated” are producing a documentary over the course of the weekend, so the 16-year-old Harrison will have the eyes of the nation upon him.

Insiders agree that the young man has a high ceiling.

Over the last two years he has attended elite camps at Alabama and Florida State amongst many others, and it appears Harrison will have his choice of the best college universities in the country when the time comes to make a decision on where he will commit.

Harrison was a force from the get-go on the gridiron and actually received his first Division I college offer before playing a high school down after attending a camp at Wake Forest prior to his freshman season. It was a no-brainer that the Demon Deacons knew Harrison possesses many attributes others simply do not.

At 6-8, 230 pounds, he already has an NFL body and now it seems everybody is eager to jump on the Kendre bandwagon.

Big League Skills

Blessed with soft hands, quick feet, strength, power and strength, Harrison has proven to be tough to handle defensively on the rush with his length that often disrupted opposing quarterbacks last season. He had 92 solo tackles and nine sacks in 2022 for the Rams.

In addition, he was a threat on offense and had several big catches in the post season in particular. His massive frame provided mismatches in the middle and he was a receiver that could not be ignored be it as the primary receiver or a decoy. Kendre envisions offense will be his future, but is open to whatever his coaches believe will fit the system best.

Harrison averaged 16.4 yards per catch and scored five touchdowns last season.

He was a key member of the 2022 14-2 Reidsville football team that made it to the state championship game and came up just-shy in a 24-21 loss to East Duplin Dec. 10.

Not only will he have some important decisions to make on where he will attend college over the course of the next few years, but Harrison may have to choose which sport he plays at the next level since he is equally gifted on the hardwood.

The center for the Rams basketball team was also on the verge of a state title for the 26-1 squad that lost 75-63 to powerhouse Farmville Central March 11, 2023 in Chapel Hill. Harrison has DI offers in basketball as well.

On the court, he is renowned for his presence in the post, leaping ability and rim-rocking jams. Kendre and company were a must-see ticket last season packing the house on a weekly basis.

Harrison said making it to the state championship in both football and basketball were incredible experiences, but coming up on the losing ends were bitter pills to swallow.

“I feel like there is a lot of unfinished business. There are a lot of things I need to take care of. I feel like me personally that I’ve got something to prove to everybody. At the end of the day, I won’t be satisfied until I get to the NFL,” Harrison said.

With so much national attention, it’s often tough for a blue-chip recruit to keep his feet on the ground, but Harrison keeps his nose to the grindstone in the classroom as well as with his training regime.

Reidsville Athletics Director Joe Walker said he knows Kendre has pressure on him that 99 percent of high school students never experience, but he believes the youngster is on the right path.

Harrison says his coaches, parents and mentors are doing everything they can to steer him clear of the distractions that can commonly accompany high profile athletes.

Tragedy Averted

He knows the fragility of life first-hand after he and several teammates were involved in a death-defying car wreck Feb. 1, 2023.

Reidsville head basketball coach Jason Ross said in the state championship post-game interview that if anyone had seen the cars involved in the accident, they would have thought there would have been no survivors due to the damage of the two totaled vehicles.

Luckily, Harrison, a passenger, walked away with just a few bruises and scratches, but he said it definitely helped him to see how precious life can be.

“After it happened, I helped my friends out of the car and the first thing I did was call my mom. I told her I was in a wreck. I was crying because I knew it could all be taken away. I thought my life could have been over, but it definitely was an eye-opening experience because my life could have been taken away and I feel like I have things to do,” he said.

One of the mantras Harrison carries with him is ‘Trust the Process’ one of the motto's that is embraced by the Reidsville athletics program, a phrase coined by the late Curtis Pass who passed away in the summer of 2019, a former Rams star and head basketball coach.

To this day, Reidsville continues to wear the logo on their pregame gear. For now, Kendre knows there is plenty of hard work in front of him, but he will continue to ‘Trust the Process.’

“It’s not that hard to stay grounded. I just stay humble, loyal to god, and know where I come from. Everything can be taken at the snap of a finger. I’m just enjoying everything and taking my time because I know I’ve got to make that big decision soon,” said Harrison.