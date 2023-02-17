North Carolina A&T State University unveiled their first Aggies Bobblehead’s Friday, Feb. 17. The release is part of the officially licensed HBCU Bobblehead Series which features the first bobblehead for 13 different schools and coincides with the nation’s celebration of Black History Month.
The schools included in the first series are: Alabama A&M University Bulldogs, Alabama State University Hornets, Delaware State University Hornets, Florida A&M University Rattlers, Fayetteville State University Broncos, Grambling State University Tigers, Howard University Bison, Jackson State University Tigers, Morgan State University Bears, North Carolina A&T State University Aggies, North Carolina Central University Eagles, Norfolk State University Spartans, and Tuskegee University Golden Tigers. To check out the bobblehead’s or make a purchase visit: store.bobbleheadhall.com/products/aggiethebulldog.