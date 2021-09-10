Health officials raise alarm about sharp increase in COVID clusters among school sports teams

"There is increasing urgency for everyone ages 12 and older to get vaccinated as soon as possible," state health officials said in the release.

COVID-19 vaccines authorized in the United States continue to be remarkably effective in reducing risk of severe disease, hospitalization and death, even against the widely circulating delta variant, NCDHHS said.

People ages 12 to 17 can get the Pfizer vaccine. To find providers with the Pfizer vaccine, go to MySpot.nc.gov and filter for Pfizer. People 18 and older can get the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine. More information can be found at TeenVaxFacts.com.

Health officials also recommend that everyone wear a mask in indoor public spaces — all of North Carolina's 100 counties have high or substantial levels of transmission as defined by the CDC.

NCDHHS also recommends sports programs practice social distancing when possible, disinfect equipment frequently and avoid sharing water bottles. Teams should also consider working out, including weight training, in groups or pods to limit exposure should someone become sick.

Anyone who has symptoms of or has been exposed to COVID-19 should get tested as soon as possible, health officials said. To find a testing site in your community, go to www.ncdhhs.gov/GetTested.