Health officials raise alarm about sharp increase in COVID clusters among school sports teams

RALEIGH — State health officials are seeing a sharp increase in COVID-19 clusters among school sports teams, according to a news release from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Between July 1 and Sept. 2, clusters among school sports teams accounted for 45% of all clusters in North Carolina middle and high schools, health officials noted. And most school sports activities did not begin until August, when the fall semester began.
Sports in which participants have frequent and prolonged contact, such as basketball, football, cheerleading and wrestling, are higher risk, according to the release.
For the week ending Sept. 4, children age 17 and under made up 31% of the state’s new COVID-19 cases. That is the highest percentage since the pandemic began, DHHS said.
"We need everyone, including our student athletes and their coaches, to increase layers of prevention to fight this more contagious Delta variant: Don’t wait to vaccinate and urge others to do the same," state Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Cuervo Tilson said in the release.
"Tested, safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines are the best tool for preventing the spread of COVID-19," Tilson said. "Student athletes who are fully vaccinated do not need to quarantine after a close contact with someone with COVID-19."
NCDHHS urged school sports teams to follow state guidance for youth sports.
Between July 1 and Sept. 2 there have been at least 42 athletics-related clusters in North Carolina public, charter and private middle and high schools, according to the release. Only of the four athletics clusters occurred in July.
While NCDHHS data cannot distinguish how people were exposed in these clusters, past public health investigations in other states have shown that spread among teammates often happens off the field, including during practice, the release said.
Officials did not release the counties or schools involved, citing students’ privacy. However, a Guilford County Schools' online dashboard shows clusters occurred locally among junior varsity and varsity football teams at Northeast High School in July and Southeast and Western high schools in August.
As of Tuesday, 10 student athletes had active COVID-19 cases locally, the dashboard shows, including four each in football and volleyball, and one each in basketball and cheerleading.
The state excluded elementary schools from its breakdown since many do not have school athletics, but schools with students K-12 are included.
The athletics classification is made when NCDHHS receives the initial cluster report so these numbers most likely do not include clusters that later impacted a team, the agency said in the release. All data is preliminary and is subject to change.
"There is increasing urgency for everyone ages 12 and older to get vaccinated as soon as possible," state health officials said in the release.
COVID-19 vaccines authorized in the United States continue to be remarkably effective in reducing risk of severe disease, hospitalization and death, even against the widely circulating delta variant, NCDHHS said.
People ages 12 to 17 can get the Pfizer vaccine. To find providers with the Pfizer vaccine, go to MySpot.nc.gov and filter for Pfizer. People 18 and older can get the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine. More information can be found at TeenVaxFacts.com.
Health officials also recommend that everyone wear a mask in indoor public spaces — all of North Carolina's 100 counties have high or substantial levels of transmission as defined by the CDC.
NCDHHS also recommends sports programs practice social distancing when possible, disinfect equipment frequently and avoid sharing water bottles. Teams should also consider working out, including weight training, in groups or pods to limit exposure should someone become sick.
Anyone who has symptoms of or has been exposed to COVID-19 should get tested as soon as possible, health officials said. To find a testing site in your community, go to www.ncdhhs.gov/GetTested.
People with symptoms such as trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, or bluish lips or face should seek medical attention immediately, health officials said.
While vaccines provide the best protection from COVID-19, treatment options such as monoclonal antibodies may be available if you have had symptoms of COVID-19 for 10 days or less or have been exposed to COVID-19. If taken early, they can reduce the risk of severe disease, hospitalization and death, officials said.
Monoclonal antibodies are authorized for use in patients ages 12 and older. Ask your doctor about this treatment or call 877-332-6585 (English) or 877-366-0310 (Spanish).
For more information about COVID-19 vaccines in North Carolina, visit MySpot.nc.gov or call 888-675-4567. You can also text your zip code to 438829 to find vaccine locations near you.