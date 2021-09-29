Hennigan named finalist for Campbell Trophy as top scholar-athlete

BOONE — App State receiver Thomas Hennigan has been named a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, which recognizes the best football scholar-athlete in the nation for combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership.
Each nominee for the Campbell Trophy must be a senior or graduate student in their final year of eligibility, have a GPA of at least 3.2 on a 4.0 scale, have outstanding football ability as a first-team player or significant contributor and have demonstrated strong leadership and citizenship.
A two-time All-Sun Belt pick who was named an Academic All-American (second team) earlier this year, Hennigan maintains a 3.53 GPA as a marketing (sales) major with a minor in finance and banking. He has played in 56 career games and is currently tied with Jerome Touchstone (cornerback from 2004-07) for the most career starts in program history with 55.
Heading into this weekend's league-opening game at Georgia State, Hennigan ranks No. 3 in school history with 201 career catches (seven away from tying Andrew Peacock's school record), No. 4 with 2,584 receiving yards and No. 6 with 18 touchdown receptions. Among active, full-time FBS players, he ranks No. 3 with his 201 career catches behind just Ball State's Justin Ball and Missouri's Keke Chism.
Hennigan has been a team captain each of the last two seasons, and the Mountaineers are 45-11 with three Sun Belt Conference titles and a 4-0 bowl record since he enrolled.
During his time in Boone, Hennigan has volunteered time reading for local elementary school students as well as participating in school supply drives, canned food drives, Operation Christmas Child and Western Youth Network activities. He is on the 2021 watch list for the Wuerffel Trophy, which is known as "College Football's Premier Award for Community Service."
Of the 176 semifinalists for the Campbell Trophy, more than two-thirds of them already have earned their bachelor's degrees.