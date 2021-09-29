Hennigan named finalist for Campbell Trophy as top scholar-athlete

BOONE — App State receiver Thomas Hennigan has been named a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, which recognizes the best football scholar-athlete in the nation for combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership.

Each nominee for the Campbell Trophy must be a senior or graduate student in their final year of eligibility, have a GPA of at least 3.2 on a 4.0 scale, have outstanding football ability as a first-team player or significant contributor and have demonstrated strong leadership and citizenship.

A two-time All-Sun Belt pick who was named an Academic All-American (second team) earlier this year, Hennigan maintains a 3.53 GPA as a marketing (sales) major with a minor in finance and banking. He has played in 56 career games and is currently tied with Jerome Touchstone (cornerback from 2004-07) for the most career starts in program history with 55.

Heading into this weekend's league-opening game at Georgia State, Hennigan ranks No. 3 in school history with 201 career catches (seven away from tying Andrew Peacock's school record), No. 4 with 2,584 receiving yards and No. 6 with 18 touchdown receptions. Among active, full-time FBS players, he ranks No. 3 with his 201 career catches behind just Ball State's Justin Ball and Missouri's Keke Chism.