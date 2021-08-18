Herbstreit: Pac-12/ACC/Big Ten alliance is 'great idea,' but CFB is 'not in a good place right now for that'

With Texas and Oklahoma leaving the Big 12 for the SEC by 2025, conference realignment talks dominated the college football offseason. Amid uncertainty surrounding the future of the Big 12 as a Power Five conference, The Athletic reported that the Big Ten, ACC, and Pac-12 are engaging in high-level discussions about an alliance -- one that would not include the remaining schools in the Big 12. And according to one prominent voice in the sport, that very idea could have unintended consequences if not implemented properly.
Longtime ESPN college football analyst and College GameDay panelist Kirk Herbstreit, during an appearance Wednesday on the ACC Network's Packer & Durham, argued that while a potential counter to the SEC's expansion isn't without merit, creating an alliance without first sorting out situations of some of the Big 12's remaining schools -- namely, Kansas State, Iowa State, Texas Tech and Oklahoma State -- could do little to calm the tides of what Herbstreit described as "a tsunami right now in college football." And the questions extend far beyond the reaches of the "Irate 8."
“Well, I don’t know what to make of it. I think it’s a great idea," Herbstreit said of the reported alliance that could form. "I think the SEC power play, where they brought in, you know, they were already considered the premier conference for college football and now you bring in two more brands in Texas and Oklahoma. I know on one hand it’s exciting for the SEC if you want to look at it through that lens. But if you choose to look at it through a different lens -- What’s going to happen, not just to the ACC and the Big Ten, but most specifically, what’s going to happen to Kansas State and Iowa State and Texas Tech and Oklahoma State? These are good brands. Where are they going to go? Are they going to try to keep that Big 12 together? Are they going to pick up a Houston maybe?
"I feel like we’re in a tsunami right now in college football. I just feel like everything is going crazy. It’s spinning around, we’re all speculating. What does this potential alliance mean? What’s the ACC going to do? Is the SEC done? Is the Big Ten going to pick up more teams, who are they going to pick up? What’s the Pac-12 going to do? There are just so many questions. So it doesn’t surprise me that these other conferences are talking."
On top of adding that there is work to be done before the sport is in a healthy enough place to form a potential alliance of conferences, Herbstreit also questioned how the dynamic might look going forward between SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey and other power brokers in the sport following the SEC's move to add a pair of blue-blood brands to an already dominant league.
"I don’t know what it does," Herbstreit continued. "To me, as far as thinking about all of us working together, I think that’s not good, we’re not in a good place right now for that. I hope we can once we get through all of this, all these power five conferences, whether it’s power four or whatever it might be when we’re done. I hope everybody can come together and understand each other and work together for the betterment of college football because right now I feel like everybody’s just kind of looking out over their backyard.
"And you know, while I understand it, that’s not a place where we all want to be. And I think the Alliance and these guys communicating with one another is an example of trying to work together. But how are they going to eventually work with Greg after what the SEC did? You know, is Greg Sankey, the commissioner of the SEC, are they going to welcome him into their circle? Or is it everybody against Greg because of what the SEC did? And that would not be a good place, I feel like, to be.”
Oklahoma and Texas were both founding members of the Big 12 Conference, which began play during the 1996-1997 school year. As it stands, the two will make the move to the SEC in July 2025 once the schools' existing media rights deals with the league are up, though much speculation has been had about the Sooners and Longhorns officially leaving the league before then as the situation continues to evolve.