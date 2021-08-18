Herbstreit: Pac-12/ACC/Big Ten alliance is 'great idea,' but CFB is 'not in a good place right now for that'

"I feel like we’re in a tsunami right now in college football. I just feel like everything is going crazy. It’s spinning around, we’re all speculating. What does this potential alliance mean? What’s the ACC going to do? Is the SEC done? Is the Big Ten going to pick up more teams, who are they going to pick up? What’s the Pac-12 going to do? There are just so many questions. So it doesn’t surprise me that these other conferences are talking."

On top of adding that there is work to be done before the sport is in a healthy enough place to form a potential alliance of conferences, Herbstreit also questioned how the dynamic might look going forward between SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey and other power brokers in the sport following the SEC's move to add a pair of blue-blood brands to an already dominant league.

"I don’t know what it does," Herbstreit continued. "To me, as far as thinking about all of us working together, I think that’s not good, we’re not in a good place right now for that. I hope we can once we get through all of this, all these power five conferences, whether it’s power four or whatever it might be when we’re done. I hope everybody can come together and understand each other and work together for the betterment of college football because right now I feel like everybody’s just kind of looking out over their backyard.