Here's a look at county 2A NCHSAA State Basketball Playoff Pairings in first round action tonight:
When Reidsville and Cummings get together, sparks usually fly on the hardwood, and Tuesday’s game was no exception as the Rams pulled off a 90…
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association has released the final draft of the realignment plan.
The Rams varsity basketball team clinched the programs fourth-straight Mid-State 2A Conference championship following 70-61 victory over Carrb…
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — N.C. High School Athletic Association Commissioner Que Tucker sent a letter to member schools on Tuesday addressing recent…
High school football in February? Sounds strange, but thanks to COVID-19, that’s the situation.
Proposed legislation would increase spectator capacity to 40% at outdoor high school sporting events
RALEIGH — A bill has been filed in the North Carolina State Senate that would override Governor Roy Cooper's limitations on attendance at high…
WILMINGTON — The North Carolina Coaches Association (NCCA) and the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association (SCACA) have announced the 2021…
Reidsville’s pressure defense and fast start on the offensive end led to a dominant 84-52 win over the Lady Jaguars in Mid-State 2A Conference…
EDEN – Northern Guilford completed a regular season sweep with a 102-63 Mid-State Conference win over Morehead in the Panthers regular season …
MAYODAN – McMichael avenged an earlier season loss to Eastern Alamance with a 59-46 Mid-State Conference victory over Eastern Alamance in the …