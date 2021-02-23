 Skip to main content
Here's a look at county 2A NCHSAA State Basketball Playoff Pairings in first round action tonight:
Here's a look at county 2A NCHSAA State Basketball Playoff Pairings in first round action tonight:

Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021

2021 2A NCHSAA State Girls Basketball Playoffs

5 p.m. Reidsville (5-3) versus Wheatmore (10-3)

7 p.m. McMichael (4-8) versus North Lenoir (9-1)

2021 2A NCHSAA State Boys Basketball Playoffs

7 p.m. Reidsville (10-1) versus Red Springs (7-4)

7 p.m. Morehead (8-5) at St. Pauls (13-1)

