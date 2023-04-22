Two Guilford County high schools have named their baseball fields after longtime coaches. From High Point Central, the late Andy Harper grew the game as a “ministry,” while Western Guilford graduate Chris Causey gave back to his alma mater.

Harper died on Aug. 27, 2021, after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and double pneumonia. Harper, a Kernersville native was rushed to the emergency room on Aug. 2. He was hospitalized and was on a ventilator treatment before his death.

In seven seasons, Harper, a Winston-Salem State graduate, led the Bison to a single playoff appearance in 2017, but Central athletics director Mike Cook said Harper’s most important mark was “148-0,” the first number representing the number of student-athletes he had worked with at the school.

“He was just a really, really great guy, a wonderful mentor, teacher, coach and wonderful human being,” Cook said. “He taught so many lessons in the classroom, on the baseball field and in life. He was a very strong devout Christian and a very good person with character and integrity.

“His life lessons would be on the baseball field. No doubt about it, this was a baseball guy. It was his love and his passion, and I would dare say he did his ministry through the game of baseball. He was a history teacher, lover of history. … He was just a guy who loved kids, loved the game of baseball and told people to do the right thing the right way all the time.”

High Point Central honored Harper before the Bison’s home game against Mid State 3A foe Smith on Wednesday at what is now called Andrew T. Harper Field. At the dedication, family members present included his brother, Will Harper, who threw the ceremonial first pitch.

In addition to coaching at Central, Harper was an assistant at Southwest Guilford and Parkland, before taking the head coaching job at Parkland for 10 years. Other coaching stops include Kerwin, Woodland Christian and East Forsyth.

Causey, who graduated from Western Guilford in 1987, played linebacker for the Hornets and went on to play strong safety for Coach Mack Brown at North Carolina after transferring from Guilford College. In Western Guilford baseball, Causey was a two-time all-conference and two-time all-area selection and was a part of the program’s NCHSAA 3A state championships in 1984 and 1985 under Coach Brett Stell.

Returning to Western Guilford in 1993, Causey, a social studies teacher, went on to become the baseball and football coach from 1995 to 2015 and 2002 to 2014, respectively.

Causey’s baseball teams racked up 359 total wins, an average of 17.1 per season, to go along with 11 conference titles, four conference tournament titles, 16 playoff appearances and four trips to the regional finals. In his first season, 1995, the Hornets were NCHSAA 2A state runners-up to Lincolnton.

Causey stepped down as baseball and football coach in 2015, serving as athletics director until his retirement in January 2022.

Western Guilford hasn’t held a ceremony yet to recognize what is now The Chris Causey Field, but the Western Guilford Baseball Facebook account announced plans to do so early in the spring 2024 season. The name change received nearly 100 signatures of support and was passed by the Guilford County Board of Education in a Tuesday meeting.

Guilford County Schools wrote in a news release that supporters “say he (Causey) has always been committed to not only teaching and coaching students, but developing them into people of high character with the tools they need to become successful adults.”

“Coach Causey transcended the ordinary meaning of what we traditionally believe a coach to be, extending his leadership and mentorship far beyond the field; he has been one of the greatest examples in my life of a person who gives more of himself than he ever expects to receive in return, who earnestly strives to impact lives in a meaningful way and who loves his family with fierceness and integrity,” wrote 2010 Western Guilford graduate Macon Smith, according to another Guilford County Schools news release.

“He is one of the few people I would list as being the most influential in my life through the humility and strength with which he approaches every facet of his life. There is no person I’ve known more deserving of every honor that could be bestowed upon them than Coach Causey.”