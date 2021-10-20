High Point Central picks up home league win versus Rockingham

High Point Central held off a fourth quarter Rockingham rally for a 26-21 Mid-State 3A Conference victory Tuesday night at AJ Simeon Stadium.

After the Cougars defense held on High Point Central’s opening possession, forcing the Bison to punt, Rockingham’s Maleek Bryant received the kick and flipped the ball to Ethan Smith on the reverse who raced 84 yards for a touchdown to give the Cougars a 6-0 lead with 8:17 to go in the first quarter.

Later in the opening frame, Bison junior Michael Smith intercepted a RCHS pitch attempt and advanced the ball 35 yards down to the Cougar 11 yard line. Four plays later, sophomore quarterback Aaron Wall scored from 4 yards out to tie the game at 6-6 with 2:25 to go in the first quarter.

After several possession exchanges in the second period, a fumble recovery by Rockingham senior Gabriel Burden set the Cougars up just across the 50 yard line with 3:33 to go in the half.

Senior running back Josh Campbell did the rest, scoring a 4 yard TD then he punched it in for the 2-point conversion to give RCHS the 14-6 advantage with less than two minutes to go in the second quarter.