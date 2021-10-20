High Point Central picks up home league win versus Rockingham

High Point Central held off a fourth quarter Rockingham rally for a 26-21 Mid-State 3A Conference victory Tuesday night at AJ Simeon Stadium.
After the Cougars defense held on High Point Central’s opening possession, forcing the Bison to punt, Rockingham’s Maleek Bryant received the kick and flipped the ball to Ethan Smith on the reverse who raced 84 yards for a touchdown to give the Cougars a 6-0 lead with 8:17 to go in the first quarter.
Later in the opening frame, Bison junior Michael Smith intercepted a RCHS pitch attempt and advanced the ball 35 yards down to the Cougar 11 yard line. Four plays later, sophomore quarterback Aaron Wall scored from 4 yards out to tie the game at 6-6 with 2:25 to go in the first quarter.
After several possession exchanges in the second period, a fumble recovery by Rockingham senior Gabriel Burden set the Cougars up just across the 50 yard line with 3:33 to go in the half.
Senior running back Josh Campbell did the rest, scoring a 4 yard TD then he punched it in for the 2-point conversion to give RCHS the 14-6 advantage with less than two minutes to go in the second quarter.
But High Point Central wasn’t done as a big kickoff return set the Bison up near midfield. Then, a lengthy run by Wall set up a 2 yard plunge by sophomore Zion McKoy for the score who also added the 2-point conversion to tie the score at 14-14 right before the half.
That momentum would continue to swing in the Bison's favor after the break beginning with an interception by sophomore defensive lineman Davon Clark off a tip at the Cougars 48 yard line.
Runs by Wall and McKoy set up senior running back DJ Chatman, who broke a few tackles and got into the end zone from 17 yards out to go ahead 20-14 with 8:04 to go in the third.
High Point Central’s defense made a stand on the Cougars following possession, forcing a punt and then a 52 yard scoring-strike from Wall to Chatman bumped the lead up to 26-14 as the third quarter marched on.
The Cougars would make it interesting however as the defense made several key stops on a lengthy Bison drive and forced a punt midway through the fourth and final frame.
Rockingham went to work mixing the run and the pass, then senior quarterback Luke Smith hit Ethan Smith on a post route for a touchdown to cut the lead to 26-21 after the Hazel Tzun extra point to make it a one possession game with 5:54 to go in the game.
But a nine play, time consuming drive by HPC followed, featuring a couple of big runs to keep the chains moving which helped the Bison burn the clock and close out the win.
High Point Central had 254 yards rushing and Wall completed 7 of 9 passes for 70 yards.
Campbell led the Cougars on the ground, picking up 75 of 108 rushing yards. Luke Smith was 9 of 20 for 81 yards passing. Ethan Smith was key in helping Rockingham over the course of the night with his two game-changing scores.
UP NEXT: High Point Central (2-2, 3-5) will hit the road to take on Atkins (1-3, 1-5) and Rockingham (2-3, 3-4) will be at Northeast Guilford (0-4, 0-7) Oct. 22. With just two weeks remaining in regular season play, the Bison and the Cougars will likely need to sweep both of their final two opponents to keep their playoff hopes alive.
BOX SCORE
H 6 8 12 0 26
R 6 8 0 7 21