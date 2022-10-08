High Point Central snaps six-game losing streak with victory over Rockingham

WENTWORTH - High Point Central finally got what they’ve been looking for since the beginning of the 2022 season - a win. After suffering through six-consecutive loses, the Bison finally put the pieces together as they locked up a 20-7 Mid-State 3A Conference road victory over Rockingham at Homecoming at Cougar Pride Stadium Friday night.

Defense set the tone and High Point Central executed a solid game plan to limit the Cougars offensive opportunities, particularly against the rush.

Rockingham never could establish much of a rushing game as they netted just 44 yards on the ground on the night.

Cougars quarterback Brice Baker connected on 10 of 14 passes, but had a pair of interceptions. Rockingham’s offense never reached the end zone and the teams only score was on a scoop and return on a kick by Jeremiah Thomas that nearly rolled out of bounds to start the second half. The Bison players seemed to assume the ball was dead, but the heads-up return by Thomas at least got the Cougars on the board.

“We are pretty banged up right now, but they were just better than us tonight . . . Injuries are a part of the game and that’s part of our job to get the next guy prepared and we struggled moving the ball tonight and they came out ready to play and they got us,” Rockingham head football coach Brice Baker said.

After an impressive 30-13 win over McMichael in week No. 1, things have been rough in recent weeks as the Cougars have dropped five of their last six games.

If they have any chance at making the playoffs, things will have to change soon with only three games remaining.

Rockingham still has match-ups versus Dudley (4-0, 5-2), Northeast Guilford (0-2, 3-2) and Atkins (0-2, 1-3).

In addition to a pair of offensive scores, High Point Central also added a touchdown on the defensive end with a pick-6. The Bison were one for three on 2-point conversions.

High Point Central had 153 yards rushing and quarterback Cory Crump connected on 6 of 10 and netted 109 yards passing and had a pair of touchdown strikes.

UP NEXT: Rockingham (1-1, 2-3) will hit the road to take on Dudley (2-0, 3-2) and High Point Central (0-2, 0-5) travels to take on Smith (1-1, 1-4) Oct. 14.