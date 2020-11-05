 Skip to main content
High Point University men's basketball schedule set for 2020-21 season
The 26-game men's basketball schedule for High Point, which will play Big South Conference games on back-to-back days or nights throughout 2020-21. Here’s what is on deck for the upcoming season on the hardwood:

Nov. 25: At Davidson

Nov. 28: At Elon

Dec. 5: North Florida

Dec. 11-12: At UNC-Asheville

Dec. 15: Coker

Dec. 19: At William & Mary

Dec. 22: At Eastern Kentucky

Dec. 30-31: USC-Upstate

Jan. 4-5: At Campbell

Jan. 9-10: Winthrop

Jan. 19-20: At Longwood

Jan. 24-25: Presbyterian

Jan. 29-30: At Hampton

Feb. 4-5: Charleston Southern

Feb. 11-12: At Gardner-Webb

Feb. 18-19: Radford

