High Point University men's basketball schedule set for 2020-21 season

The 26-game men's basketball schedule for High Point, which will play Big South Conference games on back-to-back days or nights throughout 2020-21. Here’s what is on deck for the upcoming season on the hardwood:
Nov. 25: At Davidson
Nov. 28: At Elon
Dec. 5: North Florida
Dec. 11-12: At UNC-Asheville
Dec. 15: Coker
Dec. 19: At William & Mary
Dec. 22: At Eastern Kentucky
Dec. 30-31: USC-Upstate
Jan. 4-5: At Campbell
Jan. 9-10: Winthrop
Jan. 19-20: At Longwood
Jan. 24-25: Presbyterian
Jan. 29-30: At Hampton
Feb. 4-5: Charleston Southern
Feb. 11-12: At Gardner-Webb
Feb. 18-19: Radford
