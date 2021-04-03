 Skip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL AND COLLEGE SCOREBOARD
HIGH SCHOOL AND COLLEGE SCOREBOARD

2021 Area Winter and Spring Football Scores and Schedules

Scores

Feb. 26

Western Alamance 45, Rockingham 14

Northern Guilford 27, McMichael 0 (forfeit)

Person 40, Morehead 0

Reidsville at Thomasville, cancelled

March 5

Reidsville 48, East Surry 14

Rockingham 41, McMichael 8

Western Alamance 47, Morehead 0

Mar. 12

Reidsville 42, Ragsdale 0

McMichael 30, Morehead 27

Rockingham 27, Northeast Guilford 0

Friday, Mar. 19

Reidsville 49, Carrboro 0

Western Alamance 59, McMichael 7

Monday, March 22

Morehead 37, Northeast Guilford 12

Friday, Mar. 26

Reidsville 78 Graham 0

Northern Guilford 40, Rockingham 7

Morehead at Eastern Alamance, cancelled

Saturday, March 27

Person 37, McMichael 6

Tuesday, March 30

Eastern Alamance 40, Rockingham 21

Schedule

Thursday, April 1

Reidsville versus Cummings, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, April 2

McMichael 33, Northeast Guilford 18

Monday, April 5

Rockingham versus Person, 6:30 p.m.

Northern Guilford at Morehead, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, April 9

Reidsville versus Bartlett Yancey

Morehead at Rockingham

Eastern Alamance at McMichael

NCHSAA Football Playoff Schedule

Saturday, April 10, 2021 NCHSAA Releases Brackets and Pairings

Friday, April 16, 2021 First Round

Friday, April 23, 2021 Second Round

Friday, April 30, 2021 East and West Regional Finals

Saturday, May 8, 2021 State Championship

High School Softball

Scores

March 15

Western Alamance 3, McMichael 2 (8 innings)

March 17

Morehead 3, McMichael 2 (8 innings)

Rockingham 3, Person 0

Bartlett Yancey 4, Reidsville 2 (double-header)

Bartlett Yancey 17, Reidsville 0 (double-header)

March 22

Western Alamance 1, Rockingham 0

March 23

Morehead 2, Northern Guilford 0

Rockingham 11, McMichael 2

March 25

Person 2, Morehead 1 (8 innings)

March 26

Rockingham 10, Northeast Guilford 0

McMichael 13, Northern Guilford 7

March 29

Person 5, McMichael 3 (8 innings)

March 30

Western Alamance 2, Morehead 0

Eastern Alamance 5, Rockingham 2

Schedule

April 6

Morehead at Northeast Guilford

Rockingham at Northern Guilford

McMichael at Eastern Alamance

April 7

McMichael versus Northeast Guilford

April 8

Morehead versus Eastern Alamance

Rockingham versus Person, 5:30 p.m.

April 9

Morehead at Eastern Alamance

McMichael at Western Alamance, 7 p.m.

April 13

Morehead at McMichael

Rockingham versus Western Alamance

Reidsville versus Carrboro, 5 p.m.

April 16

Morehead versus Northern Guilford

Rockingham at McMichael

Reidsville at Carrboro, 5 p.m.

April 20

Morehead versus Person

Rockingham at Northeast Guilford

McMichael at Northern Guilford

Reidsville versus Cummings, 5 p.m.

April 23

Morehead at Western Alamance, 7 p.m.

Rockingham versus Eastern Alamance, 7 p.m.

McMichael at Northeast Guilford

Reidsville at Cummings, 5:30 p.m.

April 26

Morehead at Rockingham

McMichael at Person

April 27

Reidsville at Graham, 5:30 p.m.

April 28

Morehead versus Northeast Guilford

Rockingham versus Northern Guilford

McMichael versus Eastern Alamance

April 30

Reidsville versus Graham, 5 p.m.

All games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

Scores

March 15

Western Alamance 5, Morehead 0

March 17

Northern Guilford 10, McMichael 0

Person 4, Morehead 1

Rockingham 1, Western Alamance 0

March 22

Rockingham 9, Northeast Guilford 0

March 23

Morehead 4, McMichael 2

March 24

Western Alamance 8, McMichael 0

Northeast Guilford 3, Morehead 0

Northern Guilford 7, Rockingham 1

March 29

Eastern Alamance 8, Morehead 0

March 30

Northern Guilford 9, Morehead 0

April 1

McMichael versus Rockingham (FF)

April 2

McMichael versus Rockingham, score not available at press time

Schedule

April 5

McMichael versus Eastern Alamance

April 6

Morehead at Rockingham

April 8

Morehead versus Western Alamance

April 12

McMichael at Northern Guilford

Morehead versus Person

Rockingham at Western Alamance

April 14

McMichael at Morehead

Rockingham versus Northeast Guilford

April 15

McMichael at Person

April 19

McMichael versus Western Alamance

Morehead at Northeast Guilford

Rockingham at Eastern Alamance

April 21

McMichael versus Person

Morehead versus Eastern Alamance

Rockingham versus Northern Guilford

April 22

McMichael at Northeast Guilford

Rockingham versus Person

April 26

McMichael versus Northeast Guilford

Morehead at Northern Guilford

Rockingham at Person

April 28

McMichael at Eastern Alamance

Morehead versus Rockingham

Rockingham Community College baseball weekend recap

March 27

The Eagles lost a tight game against Caldwell Community College 2-0. Originally set to play a double header, the game was called at the top of the 8th inning because of lightning in the area. Caldwell Cobras took the win with a low scoring game. The game on Sunday, March 28 was cancelled because of field conditions at Caldwell.

March 30

Morehead graduate Bennet Nooe drove in four runs as RCC rolled in a 15-5 win over Cleveland Community College. This was an important game for the Eagles as they lost to Cleveland a few weeks ago. The Eagles are 12-6 overall and 3-1 in conference play.

