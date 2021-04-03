HIGH SCHOOL AND COLLEGE SCOREBOARD

2021 Area Winter and Spring Football Scores and Schedules
Scores
Feb. 26
Western Alamance 45, Rockingham 14
Northern Guilford 27, McMichael 0 (forfeit)
Person 40, Morehead 0
Reidsville at Thomasville, cancelled
March 5
Reidsville 48, East Surry 14
Rockingham 41, McMichael 8
Western Alamance 47, Morehead 0
Mar. 12
Reidsville 42, Ragsdale 0
McMichael 30, Morehead 27
Rockingham 27, Northeast Guilford 0
Friday, Mar. 19
Reidsville 49, Carrboro 0
Western Alamance 59, McMichael 7
Monday, March 22
Morehead 37, Northeast Guilford 12
Friday, Mar. 26
Reidsville 78 Graham 0
Northern Guilford 40, Rockingham 7
Morehead at Eastern Alamance, cancelled
Saturday, March 27
Person 37, McMichael 6
Tuesday, March 30
Eastern Alamance 40, Rockingham 21
Schedule
Thursday, April 1
Reidsville versus Cummings, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, April 2
McMichael 33, Northeast Guilford 18
Monday, April 5
Rockingham versus Person, 6:30 p.m.
Northern Guilford at Morehead, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, April 9
Reidsville versus Bartlett Yancey
Morehead at Rockingham
Eastern Alamance at McMichael
NCHSAA Football Playoff Schedule
Saturday, April 10, 2021 NCHSAA Releases Brackets and Pairings
Friday, April 16, 2021 First Round
Friday, April 23, 2021 Second Round
Friday, April 30, 2021 East and West Regional Finals
Saturday, May 8, 2021 State Championship
High School Softball
Scores
March 15
Western Alamance 3, McMichael 2 (8 innings)
March 17
Morehead 3, McMichael 2 (8 innings)
Rockingham 3, Person 0
Bartlett Yancey 4, Reidsville 2 (double-header)
Bartlett Yancey 17, Reidsville 0 (double-header)
March 22
Western Alamance 1, Rockingham 0
March 23
Morehead 2, Northern Guilford 0
Rockingham 11, McMichael 2
March 25
Person 2, Morehead 1 (8 innings)
March 26
Rockingham 10, Northeast Guilford 0
McMichael 13, Northern Guilford 7
March 29
Person 5, McMichael 3 (8 innings)
March 30
Western Alamance 2, Morehead 0
Eastern Alamance 5, Rockingham 2
Schedule
April 6
Morehead at Northeast Guilford
Rockingham at Northern Guilford
McMichael at Eastern Alamance
April 7
McMichael versus Northeast Guilford
April 8
Morehead versus Eastern Alamance
Rockingham versus Person, 5:30 p.m.
April 9
Morehead at Eastern Alamance
McMichael at Western Alamance, 7 p.m.
April 13
Morehead at McMichael
Rockingham versus Western Alamance
Reidsville versus Carrboro, 5 p.m.
April 16
Morehead versus Northern Guilford
Rockingham at McMichael
Reidsville at Carrboro, 5 p.m.
April 20
Morehead versus Person
Rockingham at Northeast Guilford
McMichael at Northern Guilford
Reidsville versus Cummings, 5 p.m.
April 23
Morehead at Western Alamance, 7 p.m.
Rockingham versus Eastern Alamance, 7 p.m.
McMichael at Northeast Guilford
Reidsville at Cummings, 5:30 p.m.
April 26
Morehead at Rockingham
McMichael at Person
April 27
Reidsville at Graham, 5:30 p.m.
April 28
Morehead versus Northeast Guilford
Rockingham versus Northern Guilford
McMichael versus Eastern Alamance
April 30
Reidsville versus Graham, 5 p.m.
All games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
Scores
March 15
Western Alamance 5, Morehead 0
March 17
Northern Guilford 10, McMichael 0
Person 4, Morehead 1
Rockingham 1, Western Alamance 0
March 22
Rockingham 9, Northeast Guilford 0
March 23
Morehead 4, McMichael 2
March 24
Western Alamance 8, McMichael 0
Northeast Guilford 3, Morehead 0
Northern Guilford 7, Rockingham 1
March 29
Eastern Alamance 8, Morehead 0
March 30
Northern Guilford 9, Morehead 0
April 1
McMichael versus Rockingham (FF)
April 2
McMichael versus Rockingham, score not available at press time
Schedule
April 5
McMichael versus Eastern Alamance
April 6
Morehead at Rockingham
April 8
Morehead versus Western Alamance
April 12
McMichael at Northern Guilford
Morehead versus Person
Rockingham at Western Alamance
April 14
McMichael at Morehead
Rockingham versus Northeast Guilford
April 15
McMichael at Person
April 19
McMichael versus Western Alamance
Morehead at Northeast Guilford
Rockingham at Eastern Alamance
April 21
McMichael versus Person
Morehead versus Eastern Alamance
Rockingham versus Northern Guilford
April 22
McMichael at Northeast Guilford
Rockingham versus Person
April 26
McMichael versus Northeast Guilford
Morehead at Northern Guilford
Rockingham at Person
April 28
McMichael at Eastern Alamance
Morehead versus Rockingham
Rockingham Community College baseball weekend recap
March 27
The Eagles lost a tight game against Caldwell Community College 2-0. Originally set to play a double header, the game was called at the top of the 8th inning because of lightning in the area. Caldwell Cobras took the win with a low scoring game. The game on Sunday, March 28 was cancelled because of field conditions at Caldwell.
March 30
Morehead graduate Bennet Nooe drove in four runs as RCC rolled in a 15-5 win over Cleveland Community College. This was an important game for the Eagles as they lost to Cleveland a few weeks ago. The Eagles are 12-6 overall and 3-1 in conference play.