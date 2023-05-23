Baseball
Scores
Tuesday, May 9
First Round NCHSAA state tournament
No. 14 Morehead 4, 19 Hendersonville 3
Friday, May 12
Second Round NCHSAA state tournament
Morehead, 2, No. 3 East Surry 1
Tuesday, May 16
Third Round NCHSAA state tournament
Morehead 5, No. 6 Chase 3
Friday, May 19
Fourth Round NCHSAA state tournament
Morehead 5, No. 2 Randleman (23-5) 0
Schedule
Tuesday, May 23
West Region Finals (Best of three game series)
Morehead (23-5) at No. 1 Burns (23-4), 6 p.m.
East Region Finals
No. 3 South Granville (20-3) versus No. 21 Camden County (17-9)
Thursday, May 25
Morehead versus Burns, 6 p.m.
South Granville versus Camden County
Saturday, May 27
East
Morehead at Burns, if necessary TBA
West
South Granville versus Camden County, if necessary
June 2-3
Championships NCHSAA
Venues: Ting Stadium, Holly Springs; Burlington Athletic Stadium
All games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
For complete state-wide pairings and results visit nchsaa.org.
Softball
Scores
Tuesday, May 9
First Round NCHSAA state tournament
No. 7 Rockingham County 14, No. 26 North Iredell 3
Friday, May 12
Second Round NCHSAA state tournament
Rockingham 7, No. 10 versus North Davidson 2
Tuesday, May 16
Third Round NCHSAA state tournament
Wednesday, May 17
Rockingham 2, No. 2 Oak Grove 1
Friday, May 19
Fourth Round NCHSAA state tournament
Rockingham 2, No. 11 Carson (18-9) 1
Schedule
Regional Finals
Tuesday, May 23
West
No. 7 Rockingham (23-5) at No. 5 East Lincoln (21-1), 6 p.m.
East
No. 3 Western Alamance (20-3) versus No. 4 South Johnson (23-1), 7 p.m.
Thursday, May 25
Rockingham versus East Lincoln, 6 p.m.
Western Alamance at South Johnson, 7 p.m.
Friday, May 26
West
Rockingham at No. 5 East Lincoln, if necessary - TBA
East
Western Alamance versus South Johnson, if necessary - TBA
June 2-3
Championships NCHSAA state tournaments
Venues: NC State, Duke and UNC-G
All games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
For complete state-wide pairings and results visit nchsaa.org.
