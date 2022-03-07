High school basketball championship games are set for this Saturday

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association released the 2022 state basketball championship final pairings, locations and times Monday.
Schedule
1A Basketball State Championship Pairings
Girls
Bertie Falcons versus Bishop McGuinness Villians
Date: Saturday, March 12 | Time: 2:30 p.m.
Site: Reynolds Coliseum (NCSU) - Raleigh, NC
Boys
Chatham Charter Knights versus Hayesville Yellow Jackets
Date: Saturday, March 12 | Time: 5:00 p.m.
Site: Reynolds Coliseum (NCSU) - Raleigh, NC
2A Basketball State Championship Pairings
Girls
Farmville Central Jaguars versus Salisbury Hornets
Date: Saturday, March 12 | Time: 12 p.m. (Noon)
Site: Dean E. Smith Center (UNC) - Chapel Hill, NC
Boys
Farmville Central Jaguars versus J.M. Robinson Bulldogs
Date: Saturday, March 12 | Time: 2:30 p.m.
Site: Dean E. Smith Center (UNC) - Chapel Hill, NC
3A Basketball State Championship Pairings
Girls
Northwood Chargers versus Enka Jets
Date: Saturday, March 12 | Time: 7:30 p.m.
Site: Reynolds Coliseum (NCSU) - Raleigh, NC
Boys
Seventy-First Falcons versus West Charlotte Lions
Date: Saturday, March 12 | Time: 12 p.m. (Noon)
Site: Reynolds Coliseum (NCSU) - Raleigh, NC
4A Basketball State Championship Pairings
Girls
Apex Friendship Patriots versus Julius Chambers Cougars
Date: Saturday, March 12 | Time: 5 p.m.
Site: Dean E. Smith Center (UNC) - Chapel Hill, NC
Boys
Panther Creek Catamounts versus Weddington Warriors
Date: Saturday, March 12 | Time: 7:30 p.m.
Site: Dean E. Smith Center (UNC) - Chapel Hill, NC
Below are the box scores from the 2022 NCHIGH SCHOOLAA Regional Basketball Championships:
2022 1A Girls Eastern Regional Finals
Saturday, March 5
Site: J.H. Rose High School
Bertie (23-4) 61, Wilson Prep (24-1) 58
Wilson Prep 11 12 17 18 - 58
Bertie 18 10 18 15 - 61
Wilson Prep: R. Pender – 2 pts.; J. Hicks – 5 pts.; S. Davis – 8 pts.; M. Pounds – 19 pts.; A. Teasley – 5 pts.; J. Freeman – 19 pts.
Bertie: Y. Boone – 15 pts.; S. Williams – 3 pts.; B. West – 7 pts.; R. Peele – 15 pts.; J. Stokes – 19 pts.
2022 1A Girls Western Regional Finals
Saturday, March 5
Site: A.C. Reynolds High School
Bishop McGuinness (25-6) 48, Mountain Heritage (23-4) 37
B. McGuinness 6 13 8 21 - 48
Mountain Her. 7 13 11 6 - 37
Bishop McGuinness: C. Chappell – 9 pts.; A. Jernigan – 16 pts.; T. Chappell – 6 pts.; K. Varner – 4 pts.; K. Deal – 4 pts.; G. Harriman – 4 pts.; I. Ross – 5 pts.
Mountain Heritage: V. Dayton – 6 pts.; K. Morrow – 1 pt.; A. Webb – 2pts.; I. McGee – 5 pts.; K. Koole – 7 pts.; L. Neill – 7 pts.; K. Wilson – 9 pts.
2022 1A Boys Eastern Regional Finals
Saturday, March 5
Site: J.H. Rose High School
Chatham Charter (33-1) 59, Wilson Prep (22-6) 42
Wilson Prep 7 5 13 17 - 42
Chatham Charter 18 19 8 14 - 59
Wilson Prep: J. Jones – 3 pts.; A. Land – 2 pts.; C. Battle – 12 pts.; B. Anderson – 9 pts.; D. Sutton – 7 pts.; D. Ellis – 6 pts.; L. Minter – 3 pts.
Chatham Charter: A. Allred – 4 pts.; J. Brown – 8 pts.; A. Harvey – 20 pts.; B. Harvey – 7 pts.; A. Mapp – 11 pts.; B. Oldham – 9 pts.
2022 1A Girls Western Regional Finals
Saturday, March 5
Site: A.C. Reynolds High School
Hayesville (27-0) 72, Winston-Salem Prep (25-3) 66
W-S Prep 21 11 12 22 - 66
Hayesville 18 15 22 17 - 72
Winston-Salem Prep: J. Graves – 16 pts.; M. Jordan – 18 pts.; Y. Connor – 7 pts.; A. Matthews – 25 pts.
2022 2A Girls Eastern Regional Finals
Saturday, March 5
Site: Lee County High School
Farmville Central (27-4) 75, St. Pauls (27-2) 36
St. Pauls 5 15 9 7 - 36
Farmville Central 16 20 29 10 - 75
St. Pauls: T. Council – 7 pts.; A. Teague – 4 pts.; Ta. Council – 6 pts.; J. Thompson – 10 pts.; J. Harris – 9 pts.
Farmville Central: J. Willoughby – 12 pts.; A. Joyner – 32 pts.; K. Frazier – 2 pts.; C. Denham – 2 pts.; K. Wooten – 6 pts.; K. Baker – 2 pts.; N. Phillips – 2 pts.
2022 2A Girls Western Regional Finals
Saturday, March 5
Site: Grimsley High School
Salisbury (27-1) 45, Shelby (22-3) 44
Salisbury 13 6 9 10 2 5 - 45
Shelby 15 9 4 10 2 4 - 44
2022 2A Boys Eastern Regional Finals
Saturday, March 5
Site: Lee County High School
Farmville Central (27-3) 66, Kinston (23-3) 58
Kinston 8 8 20 22 - 58
Farmville Central 20 18 14 14 - 66
Kinston: D. Ellis – 8 pts.; J. Cobb – 10 pts.; J. Canady – 8 pts.; N. Williams – 2 pts.; D. Clark – 2 pts.; J. Cogdall – 6 pts.; J. Dixon – 8 pts.; H. Smith – 2 pts.
Farmville Central: J. Pitt – 10 pts.; J. Short – 26 pts.; A. Moye – 6 pts.; M.J. Williams – 17 pts.; D. Cox – 4 pts.
2022 2A Boys Western Regional Finals
Saturday, March 5
Site: Grimsley High School
J.M. Robinson (27-3) 79, North Surry (23-5) 60
J.M. Robinson 17 17 24 21 - 79
North Surry 19 15 13 13 - 60
2022 3A Girls Eastern Regional Finals
Saturday, March 5
Site: Southern Lee High School
Northwood (30-1) 51, Terry Sanford (30-1) 50
Northwood 6 18 12 15 - 51
Terry Sanford 2 16 16 16 - 50
Northwood: G. McManaman – 5 pts.; N. Bell – 11 pts.; T. Bland – 6 pts.; S. Adams – 8 pts.; O. Porter – 16 pts.; M. Marve – 3 pts.
Terry Sanford: Z. Gerald – 10 pts.; M. Giles-Jones – 9 pts.; J. Locke – 4 pts.; T. Morris – 12 pts.; B. Roof – 7 pts.
2022 3A Girls Western Regional Finals
Saturday, March 5
Site: Freedom High School
Enka (16-14) 51, North Davidson (25-3) 49
Enka 19 13 8 11 - 51
North Davidson 16 11 13 9 - 49
2022 3A Boys Eastern Regional Finals
Saturday, March 5
Site: Southern Lee High School
Seventy-First (27-4) 74, West Carteret (26-5) 70
Seventy-First 13 24 12 25 - 74
West Carteret 14 15 15 27 - 70
Seventy-First: R. Dockery – 6 pts.; J. Scott – 9 pts.; X. Tubbs-Matthews – 32 pts.; J. Davis – 17 pts.; D. Nance – 1 pt.; J. Robinson – 2 pts.; D. Green - 6 pts.
West Carteret: S. Graves – 3 pts.; D. McBride – 3 pts.; J. Montford – 1 pt.; R. Cummings – 31 pts.; J. Ellingsworth – 19 pts.; C. Collins – 1 pt.; W. Stack – 8 pts.; J. Whitaker – 2 pts.
2022 3A Boys Western Regional Finals
Saturday, March 5
Site: Freedom High School
West Charlotte (21-9) 84, Central Cabarrus (30-1) 75
West Charlotte 15 24 19 26 - 84
Central Cabarrus 10 21 14 30 - 75
2022 4A Girls Eastern Regional Finals
Saturday, March 5
Site: Green Level High School
Apex Friendship (29-2) 65, Millbrook (23-4) 48
Millbrook 11 11 13 13 - 48
Apex Friendship 17 23 4 21 - 65
Millbrook: R. Douglas – 17 pts.; S. Cole – 6 pts.; J. Clemons – 6 pts.; R. Clark – 8 pts.; C. Ramey – 2 pts.; N. Brown – 4 pts.
Apex Friendship: - J. Nivar – 4 pts.; V. Sagne – 11 pts.; I. Nivar – 35 pts.; J. Coleman – 6 pts.; R. Hamilton – 4 pts.; K. Littlejohn – 5 pts.
2022 4A Girls Western Regional Finals
Saturday, March 5
Site: McDowell High School
Julius Chambers (23-6) 45, Charlotte Catholic (28-3) 36
Julius Chambers 9 14 8 14 - 45
Charlotte Catholic 5 13 14 4 - 36
Julius Chambers: J. Creech – 3 pts.; A. El – 8 pts.; M. Holloway – 14 pts.; S. Hicks – 2 pts.; K. Decker – 3 pts.; Z. Henderson – 9 pts.; T. Moreland – 6 pts.
Charlotte Catholic: A. Diaz – 15 pts.; O. Fava – 4 pts.; B. Thomas – 9 pts.; G. Gough – 4 pts.; H. McKain – 4 pts.
2022 4A Boys Eastern Regional Finals
Saturday, March 5
Site: Green Level High School
Panther Creek (23-7) 68, Cleveland (30-2) 54
Panther Creek 9 13 18 29 - 68
Cleveland 12 8 14 20 - 54
2022 4A Boys Western Regional Finals
Saturday, March 5
Site: McDowell High School
Weddington (30-0) 72, North Mecklenburg (27-5) 69
N. Mecklenburg 24 16 14 13 - 69
Weddington 13 23 11 25 - 72
North Mecklenburg: J. Crawford – 17 pts.; M. Coles – 11 pts.; I. Evans – 17 pts.; T. Bracey – 12 pts.; D. Cunningham – 14 pts.
Weddington: J. Ellyson – 3 pts.; C. Love – 24 pts.; E. Morton – 6 pts.; A.J. Cook – 9 pts.; K. Frazier – 28 pts.; G. Brosterhaus – 2 pts.