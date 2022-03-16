High school boys basketball state championship recaps

Hayesville wins 1A state basketball championship

RALEIGH – Hayesville exploded for 17 points in overtime to pull away from Chatham Charter and collect the Yellow Jackets’ second state championship in program history. Kolbe Ashe led the Yellow Jackets with 29 points and grabbed four points with a pair of assists and steals on his way to being named the Charlie Adams Most Valuable Player.

Both teams struggled from the field with Chatham Charter shooting just 27.6% from the floor while Hayesville shot 35% in the game. The Yellow Jackets didn’t crack double figures in a quarter until the final frame, putting up 14 points in the fourth and just missing the opportunity to close the game in regulation with Taylor McClure’s layup getting blocked by Brennen Oldham to keep the game tied at 37 and send it to overtime.

Jake McTaggart was a machine for Hayesville, ripping down 18 rebounds to match his 18 points. McTaggart added seven blocks in the game on his way to being named the Most Outstanding Player for the Yellow Jackets.

Chatham Charter had three players in double figures, led by Beau Harvey who dumped in 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds on his way to Most Outstanding Player honors for the Knights. His brother, Adam Harvey, also was in double figures with 11 points and nine rebounds. Amir Mapp also scored 10 points with his five rebounds.

Chatham Charter finished the season 33-2. The Knights were 10-0 as the champions of the Central Tar Heel 1A. The Knights won the regional championship for the first time in school history and appeared in their first state championship game.

Hayesville finished the season 28-0. The Yellow Jackets were the champions of the Smoky Mountain 1A. Hayesville won the Western Regional for the third year in school history.

Robinson claims 2A crown

CHAPEL HILL – J.M. Robinson had to hang on, but the Bulldogs survived a valiant comeback attempt from the three-time defending champion, Farmville Central. The Bulldogs held off the Jaguars 70-68 to win the school’s second State Basketball Championship, and first since their 3A State Championship victory over Terry Sanford in 2016.

The Bulldogs never trailed in the game, leading by as many as 14 with 1:25 to go in the third. However, Farmville managed a voracious run to tie the game in the final minute at 66. Jermaine Gray managed to snatch a rebound on a missed free throw attempt in the final five seconds before knocking down one of his two foul shots in the closing seconds to ice the game.

Daevin Hobbs earned Charlie Adams Most Valuable Player honors for the game, grabbing 17 of Robinson’s 46 rebounds. He also scored 16 points in the game. Gray was the other shining star for the Bulldogs, putting up 22 points and grabbing 9 boards. He was selected as the Most Outstanding Player for Robinson.

Farmville Central’s aggressive defense caused problems for the Bulldogs most of the night. The Jags forced 24 turnovers and converted 34 points off those miscues. Jah Short nearly single-handedly brought the Jaguars back into the game in the third quarter, scoring 14 of his game-high 28 in the frame and picked up four steals. Short was selected as the Most Outstanding Player for the Jaguars.

Farmville Central was 27-4 on the year. The Jaguars were the champions of the Eastern Plains 2A Conference, posting a perfect 12-0 record in conference play. The Jaguars advanced to the state championship game for the fourth consecutive year and the ninth time in program history.

Robinson concluded the season 28-3 with a perfect 12-0 record in the Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference where they were the champions. The Bulldogs won the school’s second Western regional championship and second state title in program history.

West Charlotte outlasts Seventy-First 83-75 in 3A championship game

RALEIGH – Seventy-First came out hot initially, but West Charlotte outpaced the Falcons in the second half, shooting 18-27 in the half and hanging up 50 points on their way to an 83-75 win. Landon King dropped 25 points and snatched three rebounds to go with his five steals on his way to being named the Charlie Adams Most Valuable Player in the 3A title game.

After trailing 18-12 through a quarter, the Lions settled into a nice offensive rhythm in the second quarter. Both teams put out 21 points in the second frame and Seventy-First took a six-point lead into the break, 39-33. The Falcons were led by Xavier Tubbs-Matthews who scored 22 points in the game with eight rebounds and five assists.

The Lions outscored Seventy-First on the fast-break 20-5. The Falcons dominated the paint however, outrebounding the Lions 49-21. West Charlotte’s three-headed attack saw Ollie Alford score 21 points and fill up the other columns on the stat sheet with a pair of rebounds and assists to complement his three steals. Chancellor Morrow chipped in 16 points and seven rebounds with four blocks. Morrow was chosen as the Lions most Outstanding Player in the game.

Two other Falcons finished the game in double figures with James Scott pouring in 21 points and grabbing a double-double with 10 rebounds he was named the Most Outstanding Player in the game for the Falcons. Jared Davis was also in double figures with 15 points and 10 rebounds in the game.

The Seventy-First Falcons finished the season 27-5 and were 12-2 as the champions of the United 8 3A/4A Conference. The Falcons won their fourth Eastern Regional Championship and appeared in the state title game for the fourth time in school history.

West Charlotte finished the season 22-9. The Lions were 8-4 in the Queen City 3A/4A Conference. The Lions advanced to the NCHSAA State Championship Game for the eighth time in program history, winning their sixth NCHSAA State Title. The Lions also won two State Championships in the NCHSAC (North Carolina High School Athletic Conference) prior to integration.

Weddington brings home second-straight 4A boys state title

CHAPEL HILL – Weddington kept their winning streak alive, moving it to 49 straight games without a loss as they took out Panther Creek 76-58. Chase Lowe won Charlie Adams Most Valuable Player honors for the second year in a row, scoring 19 points with seven rebounds and picking up four steals in the game.

Weddington was in control from early in the game. The Warriors shot the ball incredibly from the floor, knocking down 61.5% of their shots from field, which is the third best shooting performance in an NCHSAA State Championship Game since 1986 when neutral sites were initiated. The Warriors also shot 66.7% from three, knocking down 10 of 15 shots from beyond the arc.

A.J. Cook drained five of five from beyond the arc on his way to 17 points in the game for the Warriors. Kyle Frazier also made a big showing with 21 points and three rebounds on his way to being named the Most Outstanding Player award for Weddington.

Amari Odom was the star for Panther Creek, scoring 19 points and grabbing eight rebounds to complement his six assists. Odom was the only Catamount in double figures.

Panther Creek finished the season at 23-8, the Catamounts were 11-3 in Southwest Wake 4A play. The Catamounts reached the state championship game for the first time in program history after their first regional championship.

Weddington wrapped up the season a perfect 31-0. The Warriors were 10-0 as the champions of the Southern Carolina 4A Conference. The Warriors won the program’s second regional championship and second straight state championship.